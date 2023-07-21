Friday: Lincoln 3, Sioux City 2,

What went right: Luke Roskam's sacrifice fly in the fifth inning put the Saltdogs ahead 3-2 in Sioux City, Iowa, and four pitchers combined to give up just two hits in 4 2/3 shutout innings as Lincoln snapped a three-game losing streak.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, Lincoln tied on Will Kengor's RBI double and Nate Samson's sacrifice fly. Devin Conn relieved starter Abdallah Aris with two on and one out in the bottom of the fifth, got out of the jam and pitched 1 2/3 innings to earn the win. Steffon Moore and R.J. Freure followed before Carter Hope pitched the ninth for his third save.

What went wrong: The Explorers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Aris hit Vince Fernandez, who later scored on a Lincoln error. Kyle Kasser doubled with two on to drive in another run, but centerfielder Nick Anderson's throw and shortstop Drew Devine's relay got the second runner at the plate to end the threat.

Up next: The series in Sioux City continues Saturday at 6 p.m.