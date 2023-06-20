Tuesday: Lincoln 7, Winnipeg 1.

What went right: As Luke Roskam's batting average dipped to a season-low last week, the former Husker sought good karma. So he tossed a few baseballs to fans during batting practice at a home game last week. On Tuesday, Roskam produced more souvenirs — he hit two home runs, including a three-run blast to fuel Lincoln's six-run fifth inning. He homered again in the eighth.

Tanner Brown was sharp on the mound for Lincoln. He went 6 2/3 innings and allowed just one run on three hits. Nick Laio and Carson Lance teamed up to finish the game.

Lincoln totaled 11 hits. Yanio Perez added another multi-hit performance, including a two-RBI double in the fifth.

What went wrong: Winnipeg led 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning after Max Murphy hit an RBI double to right field to score Andy Armstrong. All three of Winnipeg's hits came in the first three innings. Lincoln struck out 10 times, including a trio of strikeouts to Carson Maxwell, who went 1-for-5 at the plate.

Up next: The two teams meet again Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

