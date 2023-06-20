Tuesday: Lincoln 7, Winnipeg 1. What went right: As Luke Roskam's batting average dipped to a season-low last week, the former Husker sought good karma. So he tossed a few baseballs to fans during batting practice at a home game last week. On Tuesday, Roskam produced more souvenirs — he hit two home runs, including a three-run blast to fuel Lincoln's six-run fifth inning. He homered again in the eighth.
Tanner Brown was sharp on the mound for Lincoln. He went 6 2/3 innings and allowed just one run on three hits. Nick Laio and Carson Lance teamed up to finish the game.
Lincoln totaled 11 hits. Yanio Perez added another multi-hit performance, including a two-RBI double in the fifth.
Winnipeg led 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning after Max Murphy hit an RBI double to right field to score Andy Armstrong. All three of Winnipeg's hits came in the first three innings. Lincoln struck out 10 times, including a trio of strikeouts to Carson Maxwell, who went 1-for-5 at the plate. What went wrong: Up next: The two teams meet again Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Photos: Saltdogs finish home series against Lake Country
The Saltdogs' Drew Devine runs to home after hitting a home run against the Lake Country DockHounds in the second inning Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs Josh Roeder watches as his team warms up before taking on the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Zach Keenan delivers a a pitch to the plate against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Carson Maxwell catches a pop fly that veers foul during a game against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lake Country's Dustin Woodcock scoops up a ground ball that passes over the third-base line in the first inning during a game against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Drew Devine (center) high-fives Nate Samson (left) after hitting a home run during the second inning during a game against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Luke Roskam connects with a pitch in the second inning during a game against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Saltdogs' pitcher Zach Keenan delivers a pitch during a game against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Nate Samson checks to see where Lake Country's Blake Tiberi is as he successfully steals third base Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
With his glove on his head, the Saltdogs' Zane Zurbrugg signs balls for players on the Lincoln Rebels ahead of the Saltdogs' game against the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Players on the Saltdogs warm up on the field ahead of their game against the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Ball boys carry out equipment ahead of the Saltdogs' Nick Anderson before their game against the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs warm up and stretch before their game against the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Drew Devine steals third base in the first inning against the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Drew Devine stretches before taking on the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs Josh Roeder carries his snacks to the bullpen ahead of the Saltdogs game against Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
