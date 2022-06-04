Dog Dish: Road trip struggles continue, Winnipeg downs Lincoln

Saturday: Winnipeg 10, Lincoln 3.

What went wrong: Winnipeg scored six runs early and added four more late to defeat Lincoln in Winnipeg for the first time this season in five tries. The Goldeyes took advantage of a wild pitch and catcher obstruction to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning and made Saltdog starter Greg Minier work on the mound. Minier allowed six runs, four earned, in his three innings of work.

What went right: Justin Byrd and Josh Altmann both homered for the Saltdogs. Byrd gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning while Altmann added a two-run blast in the fifth. Altmann has now homered in three consecutive games and now has four on the season. Byrd homered for the second-straight game since returning from the injured list.

Up next: Lincoln and Winnipeg play for the series victory Saturday at 1 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0