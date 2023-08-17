Thursday: Fargo-Moorhead 4, Lincoln 3, 11 innings.

What went wrong: In the eighth inning with a 3-2 lead, the Saltdogs brought in reliever Steffon Moore, who allowed three straight batters to reach. Moore was relieved by R.J. Freure. After a strikeout, Freure issued a bases-loaded walk to tie the game.

Fargo-Moorhead reliever Reza Aleaziz entered the game in the eighth inning and retired the next nine Lincoln batters, opening the door for 3B Leobaldo Pina to hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning. The Saltdogs let the sweep get away, and haven't swept the Redhawks in Fargo, North Dakota, since 2002.

What went right: The Saltdogs opened the scoring with three runs in the in the second thanks to a two-run single from Zane Zurbrugg and an RBI single from Nate Swanson.

Left-hander Abdallah Aris was solid on the mound, going 5 1/3 innings with two runs (one earned) and four strikeouts. Freure's six strikeouts were a season high for any Saltdogs reliever.

Up next: The Saltdogs begin a four-game series at Haymarket Park against Winnipeg, starting with a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Friday.