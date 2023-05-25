What went wrong: After nearly a 45-minute rain delay before the game Thursday at Haymarket Park, Evan Alexander turned on the first pitch of the evening for a solo homer and Leobaldo Pina added a sacrifice fly for the game's only two runs. Behind those two first-inning runs, Davis Feldman breezed through the Saltdog lineup with a season-high 10 strikes outs, and giving up just three walks and all three Lincoln hits. It is the fourth series Lincoln has lost to begin the season.