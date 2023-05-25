Thursday: Fargo-Moorhead 2, Lincoln 0.
What went wrong: After nearly a 45-minute rain delay before the game Thursday at Haymarket Park, Evan Alexander turned on the first pitch of the evening for a solo homer and Leobaldo Pina added a sacrifice fly for the game's only two runs. Behind those two first-inning runs, Davis Feldman breezed through the Saltdog lineup with a season-high 10 strikes outs, and giving up just three walks and all three Lincoln hits. It is the fourth series Lincoln has lost to begin the season.
What went right: Despite suffering the loss, Josh Roeder settled in to record six strikeouts and allowed just one walk in six innings of work. Steffon Moore and Ben Terwilliger combined for three innings of hitless relief.
Up next: Lincoln hits the road to begin a three-game slate in Sioux City, Iowa, against the Explorers at 7 p.m. Friday.