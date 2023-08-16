Wednesday: Lincoln 10, Fargo-Moorhead 1.

What went right: Connor Panas had his first multi-homer game as a Saltdog, including a seventh-inning grand slam to blow the game open, on his way to six RBIs in Fargo, North Dakota.

Panas put Lincoln up 1-0 with his first homer of the night on the game's third pitch. With the score tied 1-1 in the seventh, the Saltdogs earned four straight walks to open the inning, with Drew Devine's RBI on the fourth one giving Lincoln a 2-1 lead. Panas then hit his second slam of the season for a 6-1 lead. Lincoln added a run in the eighth on Devine's RBI double, then three more runs in the ninth when the desperate RedHawks turned to position player Mike Falsetti to finish the game.

Reliever Carter Hope pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Will Kengor tied the Saltdog record with four walks. Luke Roskam went 1-for-5, extending his on-base streak to 45 games.

What went wrong: Fargo-Moorhead scored its run in the third. With runners at first and third and no outs, Peter Brookshaw struck out. Nick Novak at first tried to steal second on the pitch and was thrown out, but Sam Dexter managed to score from third during the play.

Up next: The series concludes with a Thursday matinee in Fargo. First pitch is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. The game will not be on the radio.