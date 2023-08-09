What went wrong: Max Murphy hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to put Winnipeg ahead to stay as the homestanding Goldeyes handed Lincoln its third straight loss. After Lincoln cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the fifth, Winnipeg got one run back in the bottom half of the inning before adding four more runs in the sixth on a two-run single by Dayson Croes, a sacrifice fly by Andy Armstrong and a two-out RBI single by Murphy — his fourth RBI of the game and 20th of the season against Lincoln. Lefty David Holmberg took the loss, falling to 5-1 after allowing a season-high six runs in five-plus innings. The Saltdogs only managed four hits against four Winnipeg pitchers. They've lost seven of their last eight road games.