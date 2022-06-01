Dog Dish: Monarchs strike early and stay on the gas to complete sweep of Saltdogs

Wednesday: Kansas City 9, Lincoln 3.

What went wrong: The Monarchs jumped Lincoln starter Garett Delano for two runs in the first inning and tagged the lefthander for eight runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Pete Kozma, who played 143 games for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013, homered and so did his teammate, Kevin Santa.

Kansas City finished with 14 hits.

What went right: Josh Altmann hit his second home run of the season for the Saltdogs, a solo shot in the third inning.

Dog bites: After a tough series in Kansas City — the Monarchs won all three games — the Saltdogs' bus broke down late Wednesday night. Good thing Lincoln has Thursday off, right?

Up next: Lincoln makes the trip north to take on the Winnipeg Goldeyes for a three game series, beginning Friday.

