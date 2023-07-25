Tuesday: Milwaukee 17, Lincoln 8.
What went wrong: The Milkmen blew the game open with a seven-run second inning and a massive power display with back-to-back-to-back home runs in Franklin, Wisconsin. After an RBI single put Milwaukee up 3-1, Roy Morales hit a grand slam, followed immediately by solo homers from Miguel Gomez and Michael Crouse. The 17 runs allowed were a season high for the Saltdogs, who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. Morales and Cam Balego both went 4-for-6 with four RBIs and a home run. John Bezdicek gave up nine runs over 1 1/3 innings, the shortest outing for a Lincoln starter this season.
What went right: Drew Devine went 4-for-4 for Lincoln, his first four-hit game of the season, with two RBIs. Nate Samson tied his career high with his sixth homer of the season. Connor Panas and Luis Roman also homered for Lincoln. Luke Roskam's on-base streak reached 28 games with a third-inning single.
People are also reading…
Up next: The series continues at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.