What went wrong: The Milkmen blew the game open with a seven-run second inning and a massive power display with back-to-back-to-back home runs in Franklin, Wisconsin. After an RBI single put Milwaukee up 3-1, Roy Morales hit a grand slam, followed immediately by solo homers from Miguel Gomez and Michael Crouse. The 17 runs allowed were a season high for the Saltdogs, who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. Morales and Cam Balego both went 4-for-6 with four RBIs and a home run. John Bezdicek gave up nine runs over 1 1/3 innings, the shortest outing for a Lincoln starter this season.