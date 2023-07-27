Thursday: Milwaukee 8, Lincoln 3
What went wrong: The Milkmen scored four runs in the third inning to take control in an 8-3 win in Franklin, Wisconsin, as the Saltdogs suffered their first sweep of the season. Trailing 1-0, Milwaukee got an RBI single from Bryan Torres, a two-out RBI double from Roy Morales and a two-run single from Miguel Gomez. The Milkmen added a solo homer by Gabriel Cancel and a two-run homer from Torres in the fifth and an unearned run in the seventh.
What went right: Nick Anderson went 2-for-3 with two runs and a fourth-inning solo homer to give Lincoln a 1-0 lead. Luke Roskam scored the third run and was hit by pitches twice to extend his on-base streak to 30 games.
Up next: The Saltdogs return to Haymarket Park to start a four-game series against Kane County at 7 p.m. Friday. Saturday's game is at 6 p.m., Sunday's at 1 and Monday at 7.