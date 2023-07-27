What went wrong: The Milkmen scored four runs in the third inning to take control in an 8-3 win in Franklin, Wisconsin, as the Saltdogs suffered their first sweep of the season. Trailing 1-0, Milwaukee got an RBI single from Bryan Torres, a two-out RBI double from Roy Morales and a two-run single from Miguel Gomez. The Milkmen added a solo homer by Gabriel Cancel and a two-run homer from Torres in the fifth and an unearned run in the seventh.