Sunday: Lincoln 9, Sioux Falls 1. What went right: Lincoln was in control from the first pitch with a solo blast from Connor Panas, and the Saltdogs totaled three home runs in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Leading 5-1 through six innings, Lincoln expanded its lead to 9-1 on two swings.
Will Kengor blasted a three-run shot and Zane Zurbrugg added a solo blast as the two Saltdogs hit back-to-back home runs for the second consecutive game. Lincoln totaled three back-to-back three home runs in the series, including three consecutive home runs Saturday.
Tanner Brown went six innings and allowed just one run while striking out six.
Despite 13 Saltdogs hits, Lincoln struck out 12 times with Mitchell Walters punching out eight Saltdog batters in six innings. It was a season-high for Walters, who has made only one appearance against Lincoln this season. What went wrong: Up next: Lincoln begins a seven-game homestand at Haymarket Park, starting with a four-game series against Winnipeg that kicks off Monday.
Photos: Saltdogs finish home series against Lake Country
The Saltdogs' Drew Devine runs to home after hitting a home run against the Lake Country DockHounds in the second inning Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs Josh Roeder watches as his team warms up before taking on the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Zach Keenan delivers a a pitch to the plate against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Carson Maxwell catches a pop fly that veers foul during a game against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lake Country's Dustin Woodcock scoops up a ground ball that passes over the third-base line in the first inning during a game against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Drew Devine (center) high-fives Nate Samson (left) after hitting a home run during the second inning during a game against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Luke Roskam connects with a pitch in the second inning during a game against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Saltdogs' pitcher Zach Keenan delivers a pitch during a game against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Nate Samson checks to see where Lake Country's Blake Tiberi is as he successfully steals third base Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
With his glove on his head, the Saltdogs' Zane Zurbrugg signs balls for players on the Lincoln Rebels ahead of the Saltdogs' game against the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Players on the Saltdogs warm up on the field ahead of their game against the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Ball boys carry out equipment ahead of the Saltdogs' Nick Anderson before their game against the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs warm up and stretch before their game against the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Drew Devine steals third base in the first inning against the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Drew Devine stretches before taking on the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs Josh Roeder carries his snacks to the bullpen ahead of the Saltdogs game against Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!