Sunday: Lincoln 9, Sioux Falls 1.

What went right: Lincoln was in control from the first pitch with a solo blast from Connor Panas, and the Saltdogs totaled three home runs in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Leading 5-1 through six innings, Lincoln expanded its lead to 9-1 on two swings.

Will Kengor blasted a three-run shot and Zane Zurbrugg added a solo blast as the two Saltdogs hit back-to-back home runs for the second consecutive game. Lincoln totaled three back-to-back three home runs in the series, including three consecutive home runs Saturday.

Tanner Brown went six innings and allowed just one run while striking out six.

What went wrong: Despite 13 Saltdogs hits, Lincoln struck out 12 times with Mitchell Walters punching out eight Saltdog batters in six innings. It was a season-high for Walters, who has made only one appearance against Lincoln this season.

Up next: Lincoln begins a seven-game homestand at Haymarket Park, starting with a four-game series against Winnipeg that kicks off Monday.

