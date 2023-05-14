Sunday: Chicago 9, Lincoln 8, 10 innings. What went wrong: Lincoln squandered a 6-3 lead in the ninth inning and the opening series of the 2023 season Sunday as Chicago rallied past the Saltdogs at Impact Field. Josh Altmann homered for the second consecutive game against his former team to tie the game 6-6 with a three-run blast in the bottom of the ninth inning, before Chicago plated three runs in the 10th. Altmann went 4-for-9 at the plate in the series with four RBI, four runs scored and two home runs.
The Saltdogs scored two runs in four separate innings, including a two-run second inning for a brief 2-0 lead. Zane Zurbrugg gave Lincoln a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth with a two-RBI single, and Aaron Takacs tacked on two more runs with a base hit in the ninth. Takacs led the Saltdogs at the plate with two hits and three RBI adding one in extra innings. What went right: Up next: Lincoln begins a three-game series in Sioux Falls Tuesday at 6 p.m. before playing at Haymarket for the first time this season Friday.
Top Journal Star photos for May 2023
Elkhorn South's Cole Eaton celebrates after scoring a triple in the sixth inning during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lacey Eddy (right), Scottish Rite Educator of the Year, embraces kindergarten students, including Reina Schomaker (left), after she was honored at an announcement ceremony Friday at Hartley Elementary.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Creighton Prep's Thomas Pisasale (3) hits a back flip while being cheered on by Max Matthies (7) and Jack Johnson (11) after scoring the go-ahead goal against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state semifinal match Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Duchesne's Sophie Owens (left) looks to pass to an open teammate during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln fighter Andrew Huffman is stuck in the face by Kwajuan Mensah during their bout in Dynasty Combat Sport's Annual Spring Brawl on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington's Ethan Korth (from left) and Conestoga's Kaden Simmerman and Rowdy Watson compete for the ball during the Class B boys state soccer tournament, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest runs to celebrate after defeating Lincoln Pius X in a penalty kick shootout at the Class A girls state soccer tournament Tuesday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Angel Arellanes (right) and Papillion-La Vista South's Brodie Anderson (16) clash during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Mid-Plains Community College's Casey Reis gets shaken off during a bull-riding event for the Cornhusker College Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Conestoga's Pelayo Biagioni lifts Jayden Widler on his shoulders to celebrate a 3-2 shootout win against Norris in the B-8 district championship on Saturday in Firth.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kristin Syde carries her niece Margot Wyrick, 1, as she runs with her daughter Anna Syde, 6, during the Mayor's Run Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo/BN/LL's players celebrate after defeating Waverly in the B-2 District final at Sam Crawford Field on Friday in Wahoo.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest players take turns kissing the A-2 District championship plaque after defeating Elkhorn South on Thursday at Seacrest Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East JV's Reid Voog loses his grip on his golf club after driving the ball from the sixth hole tee box during the LPS Boys Golf Championship on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Cars drive across a bridge along North 27th street, as a low water level measuring around 2.0 ft reveals the creek bed underneath, one year before on the same date the water level was measuring nearly 4 ft, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Lincoln. Drought conditions have gotten so bad in Lancaster County that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared it a disaster area. This most recent announcement expands drought disaster designations to more than two-thirds of the state's counties. Last month, the department designated 55 counties as primary disaster areas.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln City Council candidate Tom Duden (right) embraces his wife Ronda Duden (center), along with his brother-in-law Rob Treptow at a Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Adam Morefeld is hugged by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
An excavator works to clear debris from the area where a section of the Gold's Building once stood as redevelopment of the site continues on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, along 11th and N streets in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Arwen Wiechman, third grade, spins around while learning ballet during the Everett Community Learning Center after-school program on Monday. Dancers from the American Ballet Theatre led the students in dance exercises in advance of the company's performances on Tuesday and Wednesday of "Giselle" at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!