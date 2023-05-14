Sunday: Chicago 9, Lincoln 8, 10 innings.

What went wrong: Lincoln squandered a 6-3 lead in the ninth inning and the opening series of the 2023 season Sunday as Chicago rallied past the Saltdogs at Impact Field. Josh Altmann homered for the second consecutive game against his former team to tie the game 6-6 with a three-run blast in the bottom of the ninth inning, before Chicago plated three runs in the 10th. Altmann went 4-for-9 at the plate in the series with four RBI, four runs scored and two home runs.

What went right: The Saltdogs scored two runs in four separate innings, including a two-run second inning for a brief 2-0 lead. Zane Zurbrugg gave Lincoln a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth with a two-RBI single, and Aaron Takacs tacked on two more runs with a base hit in the ninth. Takacs led the Saltdogs at the plate with two hits and three RBI adding one in extra innings.

Up next: Lincoln begins a three-game series in Sioux Falls Tuesday at 6 p.m. before playing at Haymarket for the first time this season Friday.

