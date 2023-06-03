What went wrong: A 1-2 count with two outs from Lincoln's Steffon Moore turned into a three-run blast from Fargo-Moorhead's Correlle Prime in the bottom of the tenth inning and sent the game into the 11th. Held scoreless in the top of the 11th, Sam Dexter walked off the Saltdogs with a two-run blast to rally the RedHawks. Fargo-Moorhead opened the game with a three-run first inning.

What went right: Lincoln rallied from a 4-1 deficit and scored four runs in the top of the 10th. Luke Roskam hit an RBI ground rule double and Nate Samson added a two-RBI hit before later scoring in the inning. Highlight plays from Drew Devine and Connor Panas in the field helped keep the RedHawks from extending the lead and a pair of back-to-back doubles in the sixth rallied Lincoln from a 4-1 deficit. Devine made a diving stop to his right in the bottom of the first inning and Panas robbed a home run in right field in the third. Panas added a solo blast in the top of the fifth before a two-run double in the sixth from Aaron Takacs knotted the score 4-4.