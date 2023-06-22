Lincoln played Winnipeg on Thursday night. Here's a recap of the game, and a look ahead.

Thursday: Lincoln 6, Winnipeg 5.

What went right: A pair of RBI doubles in the top of the fourth and Nick Anderson's two-run blast in the seventh helped Lincoln sweep the Goldeyes in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

It is the first time Lincoln has swept the Goldeyes in Winnipeg in franchise history, and marked the Saltdogs second series sweep of the season.

Aaron Takacs doubled home the Saltdogs' first run, followed by a Marshall Awtry ground out to score Nate Samson. Drew Devine capped the four-run fourth with a two-RBI double to help Lincoln tie the game 4-4.

Anderson's blast was his 12th of the season and gave Lincoln it's first lead of the game.

Josh Roeder overcame an early 4-0 deficit to toss 6 2/3 innings. Lincoln has won three consecutive games with Roeder starting, with the former closer allowing just six walks over his last seven starts totaling 45 innings in that span.

Carter Hope added a seven-out save, allowing just two hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

What went wrong: Winnipeg's first three batters recorded a hit to begin the game as the Goldeyes took a quick 3-0 lead behind a Max Murphy homer in the bottom of the first inning. The Goldeyes added a run in the bottom of the third for a 4-0 lead and got a run back in the seventh.

Up next: Lincoln turns its road trip to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to begin a three-game series against the Canaries at 7 p.m. Friday.

Photos: Saltdogs finish home series against Lake Country