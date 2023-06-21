Wednesday: Lincoln 4, Winnipeg 2. What went right: Zane Zurbrugg turned on the second pitch of the game for his first home run of the season and Lincoln capitalized for two quick runs in the top of the first inning in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
But it was the Saltdogs' defensive side that helped take Lincoln's fourth consecutive series and move to .500 for the first time since May 13.
After Winnipeg cut the Lincoln lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Lincoln caught Tra Holmes in a pickle before Steffon Moore shut down the eighth inning with a strikeout. Moore pitched two innings, allowing one hit and picked up his fourth save of the season.
Yanio Perez added his ninth double of the season in the top of the seventh, a two-RBI variety, that gave Lincoln a 4-1 lead.
A walk from reliever David Zoz, followed by a walk from Matt Cronin helped Winnipeg inch back into the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and cut the Saltdog lead to 4-3. What went wrong: Up next: Lincoln looks for the series sweep Thursday against the Goldeyes at 6:30 p.m.
Photos: Saltdogs finish home series against Lake Country
The Saltdogs' Drew Devine runs to home after hitting a home run against the Lake Country DockHounds in the second inning Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs Josh Roeder watches as his team warms up before taking on the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Zach Keenan delivers a a pitch to the plate against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Carson Maxwell catches a pop fly that veers foul during a game against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lake Country's Dustin Woodcock scoops up a ground ball that passes over the third-base line in the first inning during a game against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Drew Devine (center) high-fives Nate Samson (left) after hitting a home run during the second inning during a game against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Luke Roskam connects with a pitch in the second inning during a game against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Saltdogs' pitcher Zach Keenan delivers a pitch during a game against Lake Country on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Nate Samson checks to see where Lake Country's Blake Tiberi is as he successfully steals third base Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
With his glove on his head, the Saltdogs' Zane Zurbrugg signs balls for players on the Lincoln Rebels ahead of the Saltdogs' game against the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Players on the Saltdogs warm up on the field ahead of their game against the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Ball boys carry out equipment ahead of the Saltdogs' Nick Anderson before their game against the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs warm up and stretch before their game against the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Drew Devine steals third base in the first inning against the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs' Drew Devine stretches before taking on the Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Saltdogs Josh Roeder carries his snacks to the bullpen ahead of the Saltdogs game against Lake Country DockHounds on Thursday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!