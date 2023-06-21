Wednesday: Lincoln 4, Winnipeg 2.

What went right: Zane Zurbrugg turned on the second pitch of the game for his first home run of the season and Lincoln capitalized for two quick runs in the top of the first inning in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

But it was the Saltdogs' defensive side that helped take Lincoln's fourth consecutive series and move to .500 for the first time since May 13.

After Winnipeg cut the Lincoln lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Lincoln caught Tra Holmes in a pickle before Steffon Moore shut down the eighth inning with a strikeout. Moore pitched two innings, allowing one hit and picked up his fourth save of the season.

Yanio Perez added his ninth double of the season in the top of the seventh, a two-RBI variety, that gave Lincoln a 4-1 lead.

What went wrong: A walk from reliever David Zoz, followed by a walk from Matt Cronin helped Winnipeg inch back into the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and cut the Saltdog lead to 4-3.

Up next: Lincoln looks for the series sweep Thursday against the Goldeyes at 6:30 p.m.

