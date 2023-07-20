Thursday: Sioux City 4, Lincoln 1 What went wrong: Sioux City scored four consecutive runs and took the series opener in the first game back after the American Association All-Star break. Lincoln took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth, but Sioux City responded with two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Matt Lloyd finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Explorers. What went right: Luke Roskam continued right where he left off before the break with a solo blast in the fourth to give Lincoln a 1-0 lead. It was Roskam's 11th home run of the season and third home run in the last four games. Newly acquired Luis Roman went 1-for-3 in his Saltdog debut and added a walk.
What's next: Lincoln and Sioux City continue the series Friday at 7 p.m.
Photos: The sights from Taylor Swift night at Haymarket Park
Lincoln's Yanio Perez wears a special jersey as the team became the Swiftdogs for one night only as part of a Taylor Swift promotion Fridayat Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
David Holmberg of the Swiftdogs delivers the opening pitch against Sioux City on Friday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Swiftdogs' Will Kengor gets a hit in the second inning Friday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA ,Journal Star
The Swiftdogs' Marshall Awtry (from left) high-fives Nate Samson after his second-inning homer scored himself and Josh Roeder on Friday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Taylor Swift fans dressed the part, including from her most recent tour, on Friday at Haymarket Park. The Lincoln baseball team changed its name to Swiftdogs for one night only as part of a Taylor Swift promotion.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln's David Holmberg pitches against Sioux City on Friday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Swiftdogs' Marshall Awtry points to the outfield after hitting a home run against Sioux City on Friday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Swiftdogs stand for the national anthem before taking on Sioux City on Friday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Swiftdogs' Drew Devine rounds third base after hitting a home run in the second inning on Friday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fans sits on the hill beyond the center-field wall while the Lincoln takes on Sioux City on Friday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sunlight peaks through cloud coverage in the second inning as the Swiftdogs take on Sioux City on Friday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Swiftdogs' Zach St. Pierre catches a popfly in right field in the first inning against Siouix City on Friday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Swiftdogs Zach St. Pierre wears the sorting hat from the Harry Potter series as he celebrates a home run against the Sioux City Explorers on Friday at Haymarket Park. The Lincoln Saltdogs became the "Swiftdogs" for one night, as tickets to a Taylor Swift concert were up for grabs to all ticketholders.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Homer, the Lincoln mascot, dons a special jersey as the local team became the Swiftdogs for one night only as part of a Taylor Swift promotion Friday at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Swiftdogs' Drew Devine plays catch on the field before taking on the Sioux City Explorers on Friday at Haymarket Park. The Lincoln American Association team changed its name and its uniform as part of a Taylor Swift promotion.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Swiftdogs' Zach St. Pierre wears the sorting hat from the Harry Potter series as he celebrates a fourth-inning home run with his team during Friday's game against the Sioux City Explorers at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
