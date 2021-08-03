Dog Dish: Lance dazzles on the mound to lead Lincoln past Houston

What went right: Zak Taylor broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh at Haymarket Park to give the Saltdogs the lead, but Carson Lance stole the show on the mound in the top of the eighth inning. Lance inherited two baserunners and allowed an infield single to load the bases for Houston with nobody out. Lance went on to preserve the Saltdog lead with three consecutive strikeouts to end the Houston threat. James Pugliese came on in the top of the ninth for his 18th save of the season. Pugliese allowed a one-out single before inducing a game-ending double play. Forrestt Allday picked up his 39th RBI of the season in the third inning that helped Lincoln tie the game 1-1.