Dog Dish: Kansas City snaps Saltdogs' win streak in slugfest; Baumann named pitcher of the week

Monday: Kansas City 14, Lincoln 9.

What went wrong: The Saltdogs allowed a franchise-record six home runs, including three in the bottom of the first, as Tucker Smith took the loss against the Monarchs. Smith gave up seven runs on seven hits and three walks, and struck out two in 3 2/3 innings of work.

In relief, Sam Bragg allowed four runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings and Josh Norwood allowed three runs in one inning in his season debut.

Kansas City totaled 15 hits and walked six times at Legends Field.

What went right: Despite the loss, Lincoln found success at the plate with 13 hits.

Hunter Clanin went 4-for-5 with two homers and two doubles and became the first Saltdog with a multi-home run game in 2022. Clanin opened the scoring with a leadoff homer in the 1st inning and hit another solo shot in the third.

Matt Goodheart hit his first professional homer, a three-run blast in the fourth, and Ryan Long added a two-run bomb in the ninth. Lincoln finished with a season-high four home runs and tallied nine total extra-base hits.

Dog bites: Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Buddy Baumann was named the American Association pitcher of the week. He set a franchise record with 15 strikeouts in a win against Winnipeg on Saturday night. Baumann is 3-0 with a 2.25 earned-run average.

Up next: Lincoln and Kansas City meet again Tuesday for game two at 7 p.m.

