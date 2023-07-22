Saturday: Lincoln 7, Sioux City 1.

What went right: Saltdogs starter David Holmberg gave up a run in the first inning on Vince Fernandez's sacrifice fly, then nothing else over a season-high seven innings to improve to 3-0. He gave up seven hits and a walk while striking out four in Sioux City, Iowa.

Luke Roskam's two-run single in the third inning put Lincoln up 2-1. The Saltdogs added to their lead with Yanio Perez's two-run double in the fifth and Connor Panas' two-run homer in the seventh and his RBI infield singled in the ninth.

Walter Borkovich and Matt Cronin each worked a scoreless inning of relief.

Roskam extended his on-base streak to 26 games.

What went wrong: The Explorers had baserunners against six of Holmberg's seven innings, but left-hander escaped damage each time after the first.

Up next: The series finale is Sunday starting at 4 p.m.