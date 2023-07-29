Saturday: Lincoln 4, Kane County 1.

What went right: David Holmberg pitched eight strong innings to help the Saltdogs win a fast-paced game over the Cougars at Haymarket Park. Holmberg improved to 4-0, allowing six hits and one run with no walks and six strikeouts.

The only blemish on his evening was Todd Lott's second-inning home run. Kane County threatened in the sixth after a one-out triple by Josh Allen, but Holmberg induced two flyouts to escape. Lott reached second base in the seventh with a leadoff single and a wild pitch, but Holmberg got a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning.

Nick Anderson's two-out, two-run homer in the first inning put Lincoln ahead to stay. Luke Roskam extended his on-base streak to 32 games with an RBI single in the third. Jason Rogers led off the fourth with his first homer of the season to complete Lincoln's scoring.

Steffon Moore pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save.

With no walks issued to either team, no errors and just a combined 12 hits, the game only took a brisk 2 hours, 3 minutes to finish.

What went wrong: Lott's leadoff homer in the second was his third of the series. He's 4-for-8 with three homers in the first two games.

Up next: The third game of the four-game series is at 1 p.m. Sunday.