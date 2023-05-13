What went wrong: Josh Altmann turned on a 1-1 pitch at Impact Field and put the icing on the cake for the Chicago Dogs, extending the lead to 5-0 and hitting Chicago's first home run of the season. Altmann, who holds the Saltdogs' single-season home record (29), went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored. Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning before adding three more in the fourth. Josh Roeder lasted 3 2/3 innings in his first start for Lincoln, allowing four runs and issued four walks in his debut.