Dog Dish: Fast start stands as Saltdogs hold off late Cleburne rally

Sunday: Lincoln 11, Cleburne 10.
What went right: The start. Lincoln scored four runs in the first inning, and led 8-2 in the fourth before the Railroaders attempted a late rally in Cleburne, Texas.
Lincoln scored two runs on a passed ball to take a 2-0 lead, and after a Zak Taylor single, Skyler Weber launched a two-run blast to cap a four-run first inning.
Lincoln loaded the bases with two singles and a walk in the fourth, and Edgar Corcino followed with a two-run single.
Lincoln finished with 15 hits and Weber had five RBIs. Jake Hohensee gave the Saltdogs a solid two scoreless innings out of the pen, striking out three.
What went wrong: For the second time in two days, Cleburne nearly dug its way out of a hole.
Cleburne scored three runs in the the fourth, two in the seventh and two more in the eighth to cut the deficit to 11-9.
The Railroaders opened the ninth with a single and an RBI double to draw to within 11-10, and had runners on the corners before Lincoln's James Pugliese got out of the jam.
Saltdogs starter Carson Lance struggled to go deep. He pitched four innings and allowed five runs on eight hits.