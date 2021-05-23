Dog Dish: Fast start stands as Saltdogs hold off late Cleburne rally

Sunday: Lincoln 11, Cleburne 10.

What went right: The start. Lincoln scored four runs in the first inning, and led 8-2 in the fourth before the Railroaders attempted a late rally in Cleburne, Texas.

Lincoln scored two runs on a passed ball to take a 2-0 lead, and after a Zak Taylor single, Skyler Weber launched a two-run blast to cap a four-run first inning.

Lincoln loaded the bases with two singles and a walk in the fourth, and Edgar Corcino followed with a two-run single.

Lincoln finished with 15 hits and Weber had five RBIs. Jake Hohensee gave the Saltdogs a solid two scoreless innings out of the pen, striking out three.

What went wrong: For the second time in two days, Cleburne nearly dug its way out of a hole.

Cleburne scored three runs in the the fourth, two in the seventh and two more in the eighth to cut the deficit to 11-9.

The Railroaders opened the ninth with a single and an RBI double to draw to within 11-10, and had runners on the corners before Lincoln's James Pugliese got out of the jam.