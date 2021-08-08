Dog Dish: Dogs take series against RailCats, move into tie for 2nd

Sunday: Lincoln 7, Gary SouthShore 4

What went right: The Saltdogs scored a single run in each of the first seven innings against the RailCats to take the series 2-1. Lincoln has won eight of their last 11 games and are tied for second in the South division alongside Sioux City and Cleburne.

Justin Byrd scored Lincoln's first run in the top of the first. David Vidal hit a solo homer, his eighth of the season, in the top of the second. With Vidal at the plate in the top of the third, Byrd scored his second run after Vidal was walked. Byrd hit a single in the top of the fourth, allowing Skyler Weber to score a run. Curt Smith, Gunnar Buhner and Weber went on to score a run each in the next three innings.

Ben Wereski earned his first win of the season. Wereski pitched in 5 innings, struck out five batters and allowed three runs. James Pugliese earned his 20th save, striking out one batter and allowing one hit in the bottom of the ninth.

What went wrong: Replacement hitter Jesus Marriaga scored the first run for the RailCats in the bottom of the first. The RailCats scored one run each in the third, fourth and eighth inning off of singles.