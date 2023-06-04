What happened: Lincoln's Abdallah Aris escaped a bases-loaded jam early, but neither the Saltdogs nor Fargo-Moorhead could escape Mother Nature at Newman Outdoor Field. It is the first time this season Lincoln has faced a weather delay after starting a game. Lincoln and the RedHawks will continue the scheduled nine-inning game on its next trip to Fargo-Moorhead in a three-game series Aug. 13-15, and follow with a seven-inning contest.