Dog Dish: Dogs down the Canaries with four extra-base hits

Sunday: Lincoln 4, Sioux Falls 3.

What went right: The Saltdogs collected nine hits and four runs to win the weekend series 2-1 against the Canaries. Yanio Perez, David Vidal and Skyler Weber each hit solo home runs to aid the offense and Vidal added a double to bring the total to four extra-base hits. Despite trailing 3-2 late in the game, Lincoln was able to rally by scoring a run in the seventh and eighth inning to seal the eventual 4-3 final.

Garret Delano got the start for the Saltdogs, striking out seven batters and allowing five hits and two runs in four innings of work. Carson Lance kept the Canaries at bay in the eighth inning, allowing just one hit with one strikeout to earn the win. James Pugliese closed out the ninth, picking up his 25th save of the season.

What went wrong: Lincoln allowed Sioux Falls to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning, before getting one back in the bottom half. The Canaries matched the Saltdogs with nine hits, including a double from ex-Husker Angelo Altavilla. The Saltdogs left six runners on base, hit one batter and Josh Altmann was caught stealing.

Up next: Lincoln begins a three-game series at Chicago at 7 p.m. Monday.

