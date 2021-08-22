Dog Dish: Dogs down the Canaries with four extra-base hits

Lincoln's Yanio Perez prepares to high five his coaches and teammates as he rounds third after hitting a home run on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Sunday: Lincoln 4, Sioux Falls 3. What went right: The Saltdogs collected nine hits and four runs to win the weekend series 2-1 against the Canaries. Yanio Perez, David Vidal and Skyler Weber each hit solo home runs to aid the offense and Vidal added a double to bring the total to four extra-base hits. Despite trailing 3-2 late in the game, Lincoln was able to rally by scoring a run in the seventh and eighth inning to seal the eventual 4-3 final.
Garret Delano got the start for the Saltdogs, striking out seven batters and allowing five hits and two runs in four innings of work. Carson Lance kept the Canaries at bay in the eighth inning, allowing just one hit with one strikeout to earn the win. James Pugliese closed out the ninth, picking up his 25th save of the season.
What went wrong: Lincoln allowed Sioux Falls to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning, before getting one back in the bottom half. The Canaries matched the Saltdogs with nine hits, including a double from ex-Husker Angelo Altavilla. The Saltdogs left six runners on base, hit one batter and Josh Altmann was caught stealing. Up next: Lincoln begins a three-game series at Chicago at 7 p.m. Monday.
Saltdogs wrap up weekend series with a win against Sioux Falls
Lincoln's Justin Byrd (21) swings for a strike on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincolns Josh Altmann (16) stands in the dugout and watches Yanio Perez (39) at bat on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln's Skyler Weber (6) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln's Yanio Perez throws the ball between innings on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Sioux Falls' Nick Gotta (4) throws the ball to first base to first Curt Smith out on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Sioux Falls' Angelo Altavilla throws the ball to first base for the out on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Sioux Falls' DJ Sharabi prepares to throw a pitch on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Sioux Falls' Angelo Altavilla lies by second after being tagged out in the face while attempting to steal second on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Sioux Falls first baseman Trey Michalczewski stands on the field before the game on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Sioux Falls' Mike Hart takes warm up swings between innings on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Sioux Falls' catcher Garett Hope watches Lincoln's Skyler Weber hit a single on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln's Curt Smith hits his third consecutive foul ball while batting in the first inning on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Sioux Falls' Nick Gotta looks to run home, but the ball goes foul on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Sioux Falls Nick Gotta grabs a ground ball before throwing it to first base on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln plays Sioux Falls on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Saltdogs' Edgar Corcino hits the ball on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
A Ball Boy carries Sioux Falls' Nick Gotta's bat off the field after it broke while batting on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Saltdogs' pitcher Garett Delano throws a pitch on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Sioux Falls' pitcher Ty Culbreth throws a pitch on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Saltdogs' David Vidal walks off the field with the Bat Boy after hitting a home run on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Haymarket Park.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
