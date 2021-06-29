Dog dish: Cleburne downs Lincoln as Smith inches closer to another franchise mark

What went wrong: Cleburne answered Lincoln's two-run top of the third inning with four runs in the bottom half and added four more with two runs each in the sixth and eighth innings in Cleburne, Texas. The Railroaders jumped out to a 2-0 lead off Saltdog starter Walter Borkovich with a two-run home run in the first. Borkovich allowed nine hits and six runs over five innings of work. The Saltdogs chipped away with two runs in the top of the ninth, but left the bases loaded as Lincoln's Josh Altmann grounded into a double play to end the game.