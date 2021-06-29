Dog dish: Cleburne downs Lincoln as Smith inches closer to another franchise mark

Tuesday: Cleburne 10, Lincoln 5.
What went wrong: Cleburne answered Lincoln's two-run top of the third inning with four runs in the bottom half and added four more with two runs each in the sixth and eighth innings in Cleburne, Texas. The Railroaders jumped out to a 2-0 lead off Saltdog starter Walter Borkovich with a two-run home run in the first. Borkovich allowed nine hits and six runs over five innings of work. The Saltdogs chipped away with two runs in the top of the ninth, but left the bases loaded as Lincoln's Josh Altmann grounded into a double play to end the game.
What went right: Curt Smith returned to the Lincoln lineup, activated Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with a double. Altmann added two RBIs with a double and David Vidal added an RBI single in the sixth. Lincoln totaled nine hits, with Smith and Patrick Adams each picking up two.
Dog bytes: Smith's double, his eighth of the season, brings him just three shy of tying the Saltdogs' franchise record 141 held by Josh Patton (2003-07). Smith tied the franchise home run mark (90) earlier this month.
Up next: Lincoln and Cleburne continue the series at 7 p.m. Wednesday