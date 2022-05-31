 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog Dish: Clanin keeps hitting, but Kansas City bats too much for Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

Tuesday: Kansas City 11, Lincoln 6.

What went wrong: The Monarchs scored seven runs in the first three innings, including David Thompson's three-run home run in the third to give Kansas City a 7-1 lead. 

Kansas City finished with 17 hits.

What went right: Hunter Clanin hit a solo home run in the third to start the Saltdogs' scoring. Lincoln rallied for a four-run sixth behind run-scoring hits from JR Disarcina and Sherman Graves.

Dog bites: Clanin clearly likes hitting in Kansas City. He's 5-for-10 with three homers, two doubles and three RBIs this series.

Up next: Lincoln and Kansas City will play the last of a three-game series at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How Will Injuries Affect The NBA Finals?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News