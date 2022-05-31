Dog Dish: Clanin keeps hitting, but Kansas City bats too much for Lincoln

Tuesday: Kansas City 11, Lincoln 6.
What went wrong: The Monarchs scored seven runs in the first three innings, including David Thompson's three-run home run in the third to give Kansas City a 7-1 lead.
Kansas City finished with 17 hits.
What went right: Hunter Clanin hit a solo home run in the third to start the Saltdogs' scoring. Lincoln rallied for a four-run sixth behind run-scoring hits from JR Disarcina and Sherman Graves.
Dog bites: Clanin clearly likes hitting in Kansas City. He's 5-for-10 with three homers, two doubles and three RBIs this series.
Up next: Lincoln and Kansas City will play the last of a three-game series at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
