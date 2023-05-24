Wednesday: Lincoln 8, Fargo-Moorhead 0.

What went right: A solid start from Abdallah Aris over five innings and eight runs on 12 hits helped Lincoln stop a three-game skid with a dominant performance over the RedHawks at Haymarket Park.

Luke Roskam and Drew Devine each had a three-hit game, while Nick Anderson and Yanio Perez provided the pop with home runs. Anderson hit his team-leading fourth home run of the season in the sixth with Perez adding a three-run blast in the eighth inning.

Zach Keenan chipped in four innings of relief, allowing just four hits while keeping Fargo-Moorhead off the scoreboard.

Devine recorded his fifth double of the season, including two more Wednesday, to set a season high. Devine had just three doubles previously in 42 games between the 2021-22 seasons with the Saltdogs.

What went wrong: Despite Lincoln striking out just five times Wednesday, three came to Cam Touchette in the leadoff spot.

Up next: The Saltdogs will look for its first series victory Thursday in the series finale against the RedHawks at 7 p.m.