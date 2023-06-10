What went right: Abdallah Aris on the mound and Nate Samson at the plate led the Saltdogs at Haymarket Park. Aris allowed just two hits in seven innings, walking two and striking out two, as Lincoln improved to 5-0 in the left-hander's starts. Samson scored a run in the Saltdogs' two-run first inning, hit the first pitch of the fifth inning for his third homer of the season, and later added an RBI single and a sacrifice fly. He finished 3-for-4 with the homer, two runs scored and three RBIs. Yanio Perez drove in Lincoln's first three runs with a two-run double in the first and a groundout in the third. Drew Devine, one night after giving the Saltdogs a walkoff win, had two hits, a walk and two runs.