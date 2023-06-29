After a little thinking and a little talking, Will Kengor wanted to make his next stop in Lincoln.

A three-year veteran in the American Association and a first-year Lincoln Saltdog, Kengor became the second Saltdog this season to record a four-hit game after a 4-for-5 performance Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh native was back home after a season with the Milwaukee Milkmen and training with current Saltdogs bench coach T.J. Zarewicz, also a Pittsburgh native, and current Saltdog bullpen arm R.J. Freure.

It didn’t hurt that Kengor was already connected to Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie after Kengor played for the third-year Lincoln skipper in 2019 at Somerset (New Jersey) in the Atlantic League.

Kengor spent 2022 with the Milkmen, playing in 91 games in the regular season, totaling 95 hits and adding 14 home runs and 19 doubles while batting .264.

“I was still with Milwaukee and talked to them about it and it just seemed like (Lincoln) would be a good fit,” Kengor said. “I talked to Brett and made it work with Milwaukee and got traded over here.

“T.J. and I connected a few years ago as local Pittsburgh guys. R.J. is not a real Pittsburgher, but we let it slide. I played for Brett in 2019, so I had a pretty good knowledge of the team. A bunch of these guys I’ve been around and some of the older guys I knew.”

That familiarity heading into his third team in the American Association after stops at Kansas City and Milwaukee has helped Kengor step into a consistent role for the Saltdogs at third base.

Kengor missed the first two weeks of the season after offseason back surgery and made his season debut May 26 at Sioux City.

The former MLB prospect for the Detroit Tigers has 23 hits this season, with 14 of them being extra-base hits. Kengor has four home runs, a triple and six doubles while batting .223 ahead of Thursday’s finale of a four-game home series against Winnipeg. Three of Kengor’s four home runs have come in his last six games.

“I think I’m getting to trust it a little bit more,” Kengor said. “When you come out of any kind of surgery, I think you’re always a little hesitant. Now I’ve got the ball rolling and feel more comfortable. Honestly, I think I’ve had some really good swings all year, just haven’t really been rewarded. I’m starting to find some holes and balls are dropping for me. That always makes it a bit easier.”

Kengor began his professional career in 2014 with the Tigers playing at the rookie and Triple-A levels.

Thursday recap

Connor Panas reached base all five times at the plate, John Bezdicek tossed a masterful six innings and the Saltdogs avoided a sweep to Winnipeg with a 13-2 victory over the Goldeyes at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln is now 3-0 in games where they were on the verge of being swept in a series this season.

The Saltdogs brought 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth, scoring six runs, highlighted by a two-RBI single from Yanio Perez. Kengor picked up a bases-loaded walk to start the Saltdog scoring frenzy. Nate Samson and Marshall Awtry added RBI singles later in the inning.

Lincoln added five more runs in the sixth on bases-loaded walks by Zane Zurbrugg and Sampson, with Zurbrugg eventually scoring on a wild pitch. Panas added his lone RBI with a single.

Bezdicek went six innings, allowing just five hits and two unearned runs while striking out six.

Walter Borkovich added three innings of relief, allowing one hit with five strikeouts.

Under the rug: The Saltdogs have been on the verge of being swept twice in the 2023 season but have responded with wins both times. Lincoln has averaged 12½ runs in those games.

Murphy’s Law: Winnipeg’s Max Murphy is second in the American Association in home runs (14) after hitting first-inning home runs in the first three games of the four-game series at Haymarket Park. Lincoln’s Nick Anderson is currently third in the league with 12 ahead of Thursday’s series finale, while Cleburne’s Jose Sermo leads the league with 15.

Photos: Lincoln hosts Winnipeg at Haymarket Park