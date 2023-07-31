Lincoln Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie isn't going to compare apples to oranges, but there's something different about his 2023 squad.

Different in a good way. The Saltdogs hit an American Association-low 88 home runs in 2022. They've hit 81 through 67 games this season.

“I think it's just the depth you have with the amount of guys that can leave the yard,” Jodie said. “I know we had (Josh) Altmann and (Ryan) Long and people like that (last year), but I think it's anybody on the roster this year that has the ability to leave the yard. It's the amount of people we have that have the ability to go deep. That's a good thing. You're not just waiting for your three or four-hole hitter to come up and you can get that three-run blast from anyone in the lineup.”

All four of Lincoln's top home run hitters from 2022 have moved on. Altmann, Lincoln's single-season home run record holder and current Chicago Dog, led Lincoln last season with 15. Current Sioux Falls Canaries' Hunter Clanin with 14 while Long and Justin Byrd added 10 home runs each.

Jodie's seeks more than just the long ball, but in his third season at the helm, he has finally been able to envision his roster with more player availability than in his first two seasons.

“It's pretty close to how you want it,” Jodie said. “There are always ways to try and maneuver it or potentially think you are upgrading, then obviously you get your guys, but you get your guys, and they have to perform and be on top of their game. Sometimes, people don't have as good of years as they should for a variety of reasons or whatever. If I'm happy with who we have, I am, I like a lot of people we have. It's just being consistent now and bringing it each and every day.”

Three Saltdogs have reached double digits in home runs this season, led by Nick Anderson's 19, followed by Connor Panas with 13 and Luke Roskam with 11.

Long relief: The Saltdogs conclude a four-game series against Kane County on Monday and a three-series stretch against the American Association's top three pitching staffs in terms of earned run average. Lincoln is currently 5-5 in that span.

ON MONDAY

A pair of runs in the middle innings backed behind a four-run eighth held the Lincoln Saltdogs at bay as Kane County split the four-game with a 7-0 victory.

The Cougars 1-2-3 batters in the lineup combined for six hits as Donivan Williams, Armond Upshaw and Todd Lott produced two hits apiece, while Williams and Lott each had three RBIs.

Lincoln was held to just three hits with Connor Panas, Drew Devine and Nate Samson with a hit each.

Luke Roskam pushed his on-base streak to 34 games with a walk.

The Saltdogs turn around with a three-game set against the Chicago Dogs Tuesday at Haymarket Park.

