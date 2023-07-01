David Holmberg arrived in Lincoln on Thursday. On Friday, he was the team's winning pitcher in front of a record crowd.

The 8,282 fans who saw Lincoln defeat Sioux City 6-1 on Taylor Swift Night at Haymarket Park represent a franchise record for a regular-season game. Fans came in droves in part for a chance to win Taylor Swift concert tickets for her sold-out show next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Holmberg went six innings, allowing one run on four hits and struck out three for the "Swiftdogs."

“It was pretty cool. Good energy, and that is something you always want to take out to the mound in professional baseball," Holberg said. "Feed off the crowd a little bit. It was fun to get out there. I've been pitching a lot in foreign countries, and being back in the States is great.

"I was glad I was able to go out there and throw the ball well.”

Holmberg played parts of four Major League Baseball seasons for the White Sox, Reds and Diamondbacks from 2013-17. He admits he doesn't throw as hard as he used to, but he was effective Friday.

The 31-year-old, 6-foot-3 Holmberg was drafted by the White Sox in 2009. His other American Association stint came with Milwaukee in 2020. Most recently, he was playing in the Mexican League.

“Being stretched out to go six, seven innings is always a plus,” Holmberg said. “Sometimes it's hard for guys to come in first day and get all the innings and save the bullpen. I was glad to make through six and hand it off.

“Knowing a few of these guys and knowing the style of play the American Association brings. There is a lot of great players here with guys coming from high-level minor league baseball. Playing in different places and playing in Milwaukee a couple of years ago and playing in all levels pretty much of professional baseball, you learn kind of what hitters want to do and work around certain things.”

Saturday recap

Luke Roskam put together one of the best at-bats of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday with a three-run double to help give the Saltdogs a 6-4 lead over Sioux City at Haymarket Park.

Roskam turned an 0-2 count into a nine-pitch at-bat before lacing his third hit of the game. The Saltdogs' catcher finished with four RBIs.

Yanio Perez added a home run to give Lincoln a 3-2 lead in the sixth, before two runs by the Explorers in the top of the eighth inning gave Sioux City a 4-3 lead.

Tanner Brown pitched 5 2/3 innings for Lincoln, allowing five hits while striking out eight. Carter Hope picked up the win with 1 2/3 innings of relief, followed by Matt Cronin's fourth save of the season.

Panning for hits: Lincoln's Connor Panas is currently on a 10-game hitting streak. Panas extended his streak Saturday with a double.

Photos: The sights from Taylor Swift night at Haymarket Park