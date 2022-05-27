Around the Bases: Dotel introduces himself to Lincoln in big way; Delano making noise on mound, at plate

Welington Dotel reached the Lincoln Saltdogs' clubhouse for the first time Wednesday.

With rain already washing out games against Sioux City, Dotel's introduction to his new teammates was a quiet one.

“Let me tell you, baseball is baseball,” Dotel said. “No matter where you go or what level you are on, because you've got to enjoy it anywhere you go. I feel like I have. With my new family and my new team. I'm thankful for the opportunity.”

Dotel is in his 17th season of professional baseball, acquired by trade from Wild Health (Atlantic League) for a player to be named later, introduced himself to his Saltdogs teammates in a big way with a two-run blast Thursday in Game 1 of a doubleheader that gave Lincoln its first lead and a 4-3 victory over Sioux City.

“I was nervous my first at-bat,” said the 36-year-old Dotel. “After that, I got excited and started enjoying the game.”

Lincoln manager Brett Jodie can see a little of himself in Dotel's situation after coming from the Atlantic League to manage the Saltdogs last season.

“It's kind of a rejuvenation a little bit. Maybe if you've been playing in the same league for so long,” Jodie said. “It even helped me, where you leave the Atlantic League or whatever and you come over here.

“It's a new ballpark, new rules and new things going on. It's kind of neat to take those challenges.”

Dotel went 1-for-3 with two RBIs in his debut before going 1-for-4 in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader that helped Lincoln win its fourth consecutive series and tie the best start in Lincoln's first 11 games to begin a season since 2006.

Quick hits

Jammin' Clanin: Lincoln outfielder Hunter Clanin has currently reached base in 10 consecutive games. Clanin also was 11-for-37 going into Friday's contest against Winnipeg with two doubles, a triple and a home run with seven RBIs.

Two-way Delano: Garett Delano, the Saltdogs' starting pitcher Friday, leads Lincoln in multi-RBI games. Delano currently has two three-RBI games and one two-RBI contest when he is not on the mound for the Saltdogs.

Slugging Saltdogs: Lincoln ended 2021 with the second-most home runs in franchise history with 124. It hit 128 in 2010, holding the American Association record until the '21 season that was eventually broken by the Kansas Monarchs with 147. Lincoln has currently hit 10 home runs in 11 games this season.

