Luke Roskam tossed two batting practice balls to kids watching him take swings in the visiting bullpen at Haymarket Park on a warm summer day in the middle of June.

It's a practice Roskam tries to do every game, whether he is in the lineup or not. But sporting a .230 batting average after an 0-for-3 performance against Sioux City on June 17, Roskam asked for all the good karma he could get.

“It's just realizing it's a game at the end of the day, regardless,” Roskam said. “You can say I believe in (karma) a little bit, but it's more just I try to give a ball out every game. If I'm catching a bullpen, I take the ball we warm up with and throw it out to a kid. Trying to realize it is a game we are playing and stay positive no matter what.”

Whether it is good karma or something else, the second-year Saltdog is on one of the league's best streaks of the season.

Roskam has produced 27 hits over his last 15 games and continued his hit streak to 14 games since then and risen his average to .309 after Lincoln took a 12-2 victory over Fargo-Moorhead Wednesday at Haymarket Park. Roskam finished 1-for-4 at the plate, adding three runs and an RBI. Yanio Perez added a home run and three RBIs, while Drew Devine and Nate Samson knocked in two runs each.

The former Nebraska baseball player was named the American Association's Batter of the Week Monday after batting .542 (13-for-24) during a six-game road trip.

“It's basically sticking to my approach. Seeing the ball out over the plate and seeing the off-speed up,” Roskam said. “I think early I was a little more pull-happy (and) not seeing the ball as deep as I should. Getting back to what I do. Staying left-center is probably my biggest strength. Just getting back there and getting jammed a little more just to see it a little deeper and it kind of just clicked from there.”

The Chaska, Minnesota native has added four of his eight home runs over the last seven games with six coming in that 14-game span. He has also walked 12 times in that stretch.

“Once it kind of clicks, it's really easy to keep it going,” Roskam said. “It's really hard to get out of that funk, I did strike out a lot, was chasing a lot more and trying to be a hero at times instead of taking my walks. Taking a little bit more pitches. There was a week's time where I would just watch the first pitch and try and just try and track it in. I think that attributed to getting it back deep in the zone and staying through the ball.”

Summer heat up: Lincoln has the third-best record in the American Association (20-14) since the beginning of June. Only Kansas City (24-12) and Milwaukee (23-12) have better records since June 1.