The Concordia and Doane baseball teams both fought off elimination in the opening round of the NAIA tournament Tuesday.

Concordia erupted for 10 runs on 13 hits to take down Saint Xavier (Ill.) 10-3 at the Lawrenceville (Ga.) regional.

The Bulldogs led 8-0 by the fifth inning as Joey Grabanski and Teyt Johnson had multi-RBI games. The offensive output was plenty for Concordia pitcher Caden Johnson, who allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Concordia (39-17) will play Midway (Ky.) in another elimination game at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Doane staged a late comeback to get past Grand View (Iowa) 3-2 at the Bellevue regional held at Don Roddy Field.

The Tigers tied the game 2-2 in the seventh and Narumi Okayasu hit a game-winning solo home run in the eighth. Doane (43-11) will play Oklahoma City in another elimination game at noon Wednesday.

Host Bellevue is 2-0 after defeating Oklahoma City 6-3 on Tuesday behind Blake Crippen's complete-game effort on the mound.

Midland softball moves into final

The Warriors broke a tie by scoring on a wild pitch in the last inning of a 2-1 win against NAIA regional host Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Keira Painter worked a lead-off walk and moved to third base on a bunt and groundout. With two outs, she snuck under the tag at home plate after an errant pitch reached the back stop for the winning run.

Midland will need to win one of two games Wednesday to reach its first NAIA World Series since 2011.

