Right where Sheridan Boulevard meets Calvert Street, that’s where she’ll be.

She’ll be clanging her cowbell and shouting positive affirmations toward every Lincoln Marathon participant who runs, walks or rolls by.

This is Heidi Bock, a coach at Fleet Feet and a semi-elite marathon runner.

She could be out there, too, vying for a spot in the top three. But a fifth marathon in the span of seven months?

“You can only do so many marathons in a year and I did too many,” Bock said with a laugh.

Since September, Bock has run four marathons: the Berlin Marathon on Sept. 25, the California International Marathon on Dec. 4, the Tokyo Marathon on March 4 and the Boston Marathon on April 17.

Two of them she ran for time, crossing Berlin’s finish line in 2 hours, 58 minutes, 34 seconds, and Tokyo’s in 2:57:08 for a top-100 finish. In California and Boston, she guided visually impaired runners to their goal times of 3:12 and 3:10.

It’s astonishing that Bock is running at all — let alone near her personal bests — considering how she was blindsided by a white SUV and tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus, and broke her elbow three years ago.

Paired with her neon vest and large stop sign, Bock took to the street on March 12, 2020, like she did three times a week for elementary schools around Carlsbad, New Mexico.

But around 7:30 a.m., right before school was set to start, the unlicensed driver of a white Chevrolet SUV ran two stop signs, sped through a school zone and turned into Bock, who was looking in the other direction at the time of the crash.

“She just said she was in a hurry trying to get her daughter to school and wasn’t paying attention,” Bock said. “Those were the words out of her mouth.”

The next day, public schools in the state of New Mexico canceled classes due to COVID-19.

Due to the pandemic shutdown, Bock had to plead her case to get knee surgery. The one hospital in Carlsbad declined, but she found a hospital 30 minutes away that would do the procedure. That hospital, one in Artesia, New Mexico, told Bock that she’d be their last elective surgery.

“It was the eeriest thing ever,” Bock said. “When you go to a hospital, there’s people everywhere, there’s fluorescent lights, there’s noise. We walk in, there’s nobody there. You’re walking through these halls and they’re completely empty and it’s dark. It was the weirdest feeling.”

Bock, who had finished eight marathons before her surgery, tried running five months post-op. But she felt off due to the “awful tendonitis” she had in her knee. She pivoted, turning to the pool. She swam every other day for three or four months.

The big what-if began to dig into her mind.

What if I never run again?

Running had been a vital part of Bock’s life. She, then Heidi Wild, first turned to road running in 2006 after she’d burnt out from playing college soccer. Using her marathon-running father as inspiration, Bock ran her first 26.2-mile race at the age of 19, running the Colorado Marathon in 3:51:17. She went back the next year and shaved 10 minutes off her time — one minute shy of hitting a Boston Qualifier before she knew what a BQ was.

“I didn’t know if that was fast or not,” Bock said. “I told myself I wanted to finish under four hours and I want to run the whole thing without walking or stopping.”

She kept at it, running marathons in France, North Carolina, Texas, Boston and Chicago. In October 2019, Bock set a personal best: 2:55:20, placing No. 126 for all female runners at the Chicago Marathon. She had her sights set on Berlin for 2020.

Five months later, the accident.

“It crossed my mind a lot that it might not happen again,” Bock said. “That was hard. I actually went to a therapist for a while. Six months in, I started seeing a sports psychologist and she helped me a lot through that in like, ‘Hey, this was a big part of your identity, but there are other things, too. What are the other things you identify with?’”

She’s a mom. A avid reader. A piano player. A good friend.

Ten months post-surgery, Bock laced up her shoes again — this time hitting the track instead of the pavement.

Baby steps, she told herself.

At first, she ran one lap before calling it good for the day. Building her base one lap at a time with a strong support system alongside her, Bock was “running solid” — piecing together three to four runs a week of 3 to 4 miles at a time — in February 2021.

Seven months later, Bock opted to run the Fargo Marathon. She had no time goal. She started conservatively. She just wanted to finish and enjoy herself.

Two hours and fifty-eight minutes later, Bock crossed the finish line.

She won. With a time three minutes slower than her best.

“The gratefulness and the endorphins and the adrenaline and all of the emotions bundled into that race, I just blew my expectations out of the water,” Bock said.

"The journey to get back on my feet involved so many awesome people, doctors, therapists, my family that didn't let me give up. I may be grateful to be back chasing dreams again, but I'm a thousand times more grateful for all the people I've shared the journey with."

That race remains her favorite.

Though she might have a new top racing memory sometime soon.

Her goal, one she isn’t shy about, is running in six world major marathons.

She’s accomplished four of them so far — Boston, Chicago, Berlin and Tokyo — and she’ll be running the fifth this fall with New York.

The sixth one, the London Marathon, has eluded her for years. The lottery is a tough one to crack, as international participants have roughly a 3% chance of getting in.

This weekend, though?

No running.

Just loud cheers, cowbell clanging and being grateful for it all.

Photos, videos: Runners hit the streets for 2022 Lincoln Marathon