American Legion

SENIORS

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 9, Union Bank 1

Nebraska City 6, Ashland 5

Papillion-La Vista South 4, Ralston 0

A-5 DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

At Sherman Field

Friday's games

Game 1--Pinnacle Bank vs. Carpetland, 1 p.m.

Game 2--JC Brager vs. Judd's Brothers, 4 p.m.

Game 3--Sampson Construction vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 4--Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 1 p.m. 

Game 5--Union Bank vs. Game 1 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 6--Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Game 7--Game 5 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 8--Game 6 loser vs. Game 1 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday's games

Game 10--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.

Game 11--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

JUNIORS

DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS

Tuesday's finals

B-1 at Hickman

Hickman 10, Lincoln Hotel Group 2

B-2 at Waverly

Waverly 7, Springfield 0

B-3 at Valley

Roncalli 8, Wayne 4

B-4 at Crete

Beatrice 15, York 0

B-5 at Central City

Central City vs. Columbus Lakeview, 5 p.m.

B-6 at Broken Bow

McCook 3, O'Neill 1

B-7 at Sidney

Ogallala 4, Alliance 2

C-1 at Pierce

Pierce 7, Crofton 1

C-2 at Scribner

Tekamah-Herman vs. Hooper-Scribner, 6 p.m.

C-3 at Yutan

Louisville-Weeping Water 8, Malcolm 0

C-4 at Wymore

Syracuse 12, Wymore 1

C-5 at St. Paul

PWG 12, Utica-Beaver Crossing 0

C-6 at Gibbon

Shelton-Gibbon 4, DCB 2

C-7 at Overton

Alma 11, Imperial 4

A-5 TOURNAMENT

At Den Hartog Field

Thursday's games

Game 1--Carpetland vs. JC Brager, 10 a.m.

Game 2--Stonebrook vs. On to College, 1 p.m.

Game 3--Sandhills Global vs. Ayars & Ayards, 4 p.m.

Game 4--Surface Sealers vs. Vermeer Highplains, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 5--Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6--Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7--Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8--Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Game 9--Game 7 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 10--Game 8 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday's games

Game 12--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.

Game 13--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)

