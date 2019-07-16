American Legion
SENIORS
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Columbus 9, Union Bank 1
Nebraska City 6, Ashland 5
Papillion-La Vista South 4, Ralston 0
A-5 DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
At Sherman Field
Friday's games
Game 1--Pinnacle Bank vs. Carpetland, 1 p.m.
Game 2--JC Brager vs. Judd's Brothers, 4 p.m.
Game 3--Sampson Construction vs. Anderson Ford, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Game 4--Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 5--Union Bank vs. Game 1 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 6--Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday's games
Game 7--Game 5 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 8--Game 6 loser vs. Game 1 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday's games
Game 10--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.
Game 11--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)
JUNIORS
DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS
Tuesday's finals
B-1 at Hickman
Hickman 10, Lincoln Hotel Group 2
B-2 at Waverly
Waverly 7, Springfield 0
B-3 at Valley
Roncalli 8, Wayne 4
B-4 at Crete
Beatrice 15, York 0
B-5 at Central City
Central City vs. Columbus Lakeview, 5 p.m.
B-6 at Broken Bow
McCook 3, O'Neill 1
B-7 at Sidney
Ogallala 4, Alliance 2
C-1 at Pierce
Pierce 7, Crofton 1
C-2 at Scribner
Tekamah-Herman vs. Hooper-Scribner, 6 p.m.
C-3 at Yutan
Louisville-Weeping Water 8, Malcolm 0
C-4 at Wymore
Syracuse 12, Wymore 1
C-5 at St. Paul
PWG 12, Utica-Beaver Crossing 0
C-6 at Gibbon
Shelton-Gibbon 4, DCB 2
C-7 at Overton
Alma 11, Imperial 4
A-5 TOURNAMENT
At Den Hartog Field
Thursday's games
Game 1--Carpetland vs. JC Brager, 10 a.m.
Game 2--Stonebrook vs. On to College, 1 p.m.
Game 3--Sandhills Global vs. Ayars & Ayards, 4 p.m.
Game 4--Surface Sealers vs. Vermeer Highplains, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Game 5--Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 6--Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 7--Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8--Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday's games
Game 9--Game 7 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 10--Game 8 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday's games
Game 12--Teams TBA, 4 p.m.
Game 13--Teams TBA, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Championship, 4 p.m. (second game to follow if necessary)