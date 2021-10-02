Lincoln-based Hudl hopes to transform club sports with portable Flex camera

Having had success providing cameras aimed at high school and college indoor and outdoor arenas, Hudl now is turning its focus to a new venue.
The Lincoln-based sports video analysis company is getting ready to start a pilot program for its new Focus Flex camera, a portable smart camera that's being touted as a game-changer for club sports.
Hudl introduced the Focus, a hands-free smart camera system that uses artificial intelligence to follow game action, a few years ago. It started out as something that could only be used in gymnasiums, but the company adapted the camera for outdoor use and started installing it in high school and small college football stadiums across the country last year.
The company said more than 5,500 Focus cameras have been permanently installed, capturing the action from more than 285,000 games, nearly half of which have been streamed online.
Now Hudl is taking the camera to a new audience by making it portable.
Initially, the portable Flex system will be targeted at club soccer teams in the U.S., which is a huge market for the company, with more than 18,000 teams using one or more of its products.
"We're excited to continue bringing professional-level player-tracking and livestreaming technology to the masses through this new portable solution," Hudl CEO David Graff said. "Getting quality film for sports like soccer, especially on the go, is a very real challenge."
John Wirtz, Hudl's chief product officer, said the company did more than a year of market research and found that "the biggest challenge these teams have is capturing video."
It's a challenge that often falls to a parent volunteer, and it's usually the responsibility of coaches to keep track of cameras and track down videos from multiple sources.
Jono Callaghan, who's the video director for the Gretna Elite Academy soccer club, said the club always had five or six manual cameras floating around last year that he was responsible for keeping track of.
"It was kind of a mess," said Callaghan, who's also a sales manager at Hudl.
That's why he said he's "really, really looking forward to" the new Focus Flex camera coming out.
Gretna Elite Academy, which has teams in both the Omaha and Lincoln areas, will be one of the first users of the Focus Flex as part of the pilot program.
Wirtz said the company is still working on aspects such as portability, battery life, weatherproofing and ease of installation, but he believes the pilot program will be ready to roll out in the spring.
"We feel really confident we're going to be in a great position to launch and ramp it up in 2022," Wirtz said.
He said that while the initial focus will be on club sports, soccer in particular, it's likely the company will pretty quickly roll out the camera to other sports and expand into the high school market.
Wirtz said that just as with all of Hudl's products, affordability will be a key focus. Existing Hudl customers will be able to use the cameras for little or no cost.
That will make it easier to livestream games and capture game and practice footage to use for coaching and recruiting purposes, he said.
The ease of use is just one advantage of the new camera. Another big one is its integration with other Hudl products.
The camera can be controlled through the Hudl app, and video is automatically uploaded to Hudl and is available through its various software programs.
Any clubs and teams that are Hudl clients will be able to share video with each other, as well.
Callaghan said he envisions a future where the Focus Flex camera system will become common at practice and game fields not just in soccer, but many other sports as well.
"I think this camera's going to fit a lot of needs across a number of different markets," he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.