Lincoln-based Hudl hopes to transform club sports with portable Flex camera

John Wirtz, Hudl's chief product officer, said the company did more than a year of market research and found that "the biggest challenge these teams have is capturing video."

It's a challenge that often falls to a parent volunteer, and it's usually the responsibility of coaches to keep track of cameras and track down videos from multiple sources.

Jono Callaghan, who's the video director for the Gretna Elite Academy soccer club, said the club always had five or six manual cameras floating around last year that he was responsible for keeping track of.

"It was kind of a mess," said Callaghan, who's also a sales manager at Hudl.

That's why he said he's "really, really looking forward to" the new Focus Flex camera coming out.

Gretna Elite Academy, which has teams in both the Omaha and Lincoln areas, will be one of the first users of the Focus Flex as part of the pilot program.

Wirtz said the company is still working on aspects such as portability, battery life, weatherproofing and ease of installation, but he believes the pilot program will be ready to roll out in the spring.

"We feel really confident we're going to be in a great position to launch and ramp it up in 2022," Wirtz said.