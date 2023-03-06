College women
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
TOP 25
Portland 64, No. 16 Gonzaga 60
No. 21 UNLV 71, San Diego State 68
NAIA TOURNAMENT
In Thomas More, Kentucky
Concordia 77, Columbia 50
CONCORDIA 77, COLUMBIA 50
|Columbia
|11
|18
|11
|10
|--
|50
|Home
|22
|16
|17
|22
|--
|77
Columbia--Shetley 5, Stiers 13, Hess 5, Ferguson 6, Backes 5, Miller 3, Reddin 3, Miller 2, Horstman 8.
Concordia--Toomey 5, Heemstra 4, Krieser 8, Powell 4, Rushton 26, Farrell 3, Koepke 9, Shepherd 2, Brigham 2, Kleinschmit 2, Vieselmeyer 12.