Subdistrict basketball summaries, 2/23

Lincoln Journal Star
|Crete
|7
|15
|15
|6
|--
|43
|Aurora
|15
|12
|13
|16
|--
|56
Crete--Te Brink 5, McDowell 9, Crumbliss 4, Wendelin 12, Ja. Gardiner 13.
Aurora--Phillips 7, Nachtigal 17, Knust 2, Staehr 2, Ramaekers 13, Collazo 16.
|Norris
|12
|7
|7
|16
|--
|42
|Beatrice
|7
|11
|12
|19
|--
|49
Norris--Behrends 3, Hobza 8, Hausmann 6, Hoehne 12, Wubbels 13.
Beatrice--Crawford 14, Jurgens 16, Meints 7, Feist 5, Timmerman 7.
PLATTEVIEW 64, WAVERLY 26
|Waverly
|8
|4
|4
|10
|--
|26
|Platteview
|17
|13
|16
|18
|--
|64
Waverly--Marsh 7, Heffelfinger 5, Skrobecki 5, Tjaden 4, Gullion 3, Murray 2.
Platteview--Millikan 25, Draper 18, Wiebelhaus 10, Lewis 3, Alexander 3, Swanson 3, Stewart 2.
|Waverly
|11
|7
|6
|6
|--
|30
|Norris
|12
|10
|12
|14
|--
|48
Waverly--Rourke 2, Clarke 8, Christiansen 4, Radenslaben 5, Carter 11.
Norris--Rice 9, Waters 3, Kircher 3, White 14, Jelenik 7, Burbach 12.
|Beatrice
|4
|5
|6
|9
|--
|24
|York
|12
|14
|11
|17
|--
|54
Beatrice--Mahoney 4, Schwisow 2, Hatcliff 2, Busboom 2, Chapman 3, Jurgens 9, Leners 2.
York--Koch 3, Scheierman 9, Combs 3, K. Portwine 11, Shepherd 10, L. Portwine 2, Stuckey 1, Briggs 2, Haggadone 3, Pohl 8, Loosvelt 2.
Photos: Subdistrict hoops in York, where area teams jostle for postseason position
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!