agate

Subdistrict basketball summaries, 2/23

Boys basketball

AURORA 56, CRETE 43

Crete 15 15 --43 
Aurora15 12 13 16--56 

Crete--Te Brink 5, McDowell 9, Crumbliss 4, Wendelin 12, Ja. Gardiner 13.

Aurora--Phillips 7, Nachtigal 17, Knust 2, Staehr 2, Ramaekers 13, Collazo 16.

BEATRICE 49, NORRIS 42

Norris12 16 --42 
Beatrice 711 12 19 --49 

Norris--Behrends 3, Hobza 8, Hausmann 6, Hoehne 12, Wubbels 13.

Beatrice--Crawford 14, Jurgens 16, Meints 7, Feist 5, Timmerman 7.

PLATTEVIEW 64, WAVERLY 26

Waverly 10 --26 
Platteview 17 13 16 18 --64 

Waverly--Marsh 7, Heffelfinger 5, Skrobecki 5, Tjaden 4, Gullion 3, Murray 2.

Platteview--Millikan 25, Draper 18, Wiebelhaus 10, Lewis 3, Alexander 3, Swanson 3, Stewart 2.

Girls basketball

NORRIS 48, WAVERLY 30

Waverly 11 --30 
Norris 12 10 12 14 --48 

Waverly--Rourke 2, Clarke 8, Christiansen 4, Radenslaben 5, Carter 11.

Norris--Rice 9, Waters 3, Kircher 3, White 14, Jelenik 7, Burbach 12.

YORK 54, BEATRICE 24

Beatrice --24 
York 12 14 11 17 --54 

Beatrice--Mahoney 4, Schwisow 2, Hatcliff 2, Busboom 2, Chapman 3, Jurgens 9, Leners 2.

York--Koch 3, Scheierman 9, Combs 3, K. Portwine 11, Shepherd 10, L. Portwine 2, Stuckey 1, Briggs 2, Haggadone 3, Pohl 8, Loosvelt 2.

