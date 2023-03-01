agate Signings Mar 1, 2023 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CollegeMEN'S SOCCERBellevue: Gabriel Dias Juliana (Brazil), Carlos Ortega Arguelles (Venezuela), Ombeni Mubake (Cedar Rapids, Iowa). 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Job Market Soccer (us) Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Girls state hoops scores and schedules The girls state basketball tournament kicks off on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Sports Center. Check out the scores. Best times for anglers This table lists top fishing times and days for the coming week. For best results, begin fishing one hour before and continue one hour after t… State wrestling: Final team scoring and placement results Wrestling Horse racing results Fonner Park College men's hoops College men Watch Now: Related Video Britt Prince with nifty move for layup FIFA called "tone deaf" for appointing supermodel as ambassador FIFA called "tone deaf" for appointing supermodel as ambassador Lawsuit alleges NFL database contains lewd photos of fans and cheerleaders Lawsuit alleges NFL database contains lewd photos of fans and cheerleaders Brill finishes layup for Lincoln High after scramble Brill finishes layup for Lincoln High after scramble