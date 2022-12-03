Prep wrestling results, 12/3

Boys wrestling
KEARNEY INVITATIONAL
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Sindel, Lincoln East, dec. Pitner, North Platte, 7-3; 113--Meier, Lincoln East, dec. Miller, Kearney, 2-0; 120--Sanchez, Creighton Prep, TB-1 Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, 2-1; 126--Lovelady, Liberty North, dec. Canseco, Scottsbluff, 4-0; 132--Turman, Lincoln East, dec. McGuire, Klein, 3-1; 138-- Whiteley, Scottsbluff, dec. Toline, Lincoln East, 4-0; 145-- Sherlock, Lincoln East, dec. Swarm, Kearney, 5-1; 152--Dzingle, Grand Island, SV-1 Durr, Lincoln Southeast, 3-1; 160--Fox, North Platte, pinned Wagner, Scottsbluff, 2:51; 170-- Trevino, Scottsbluff pinned Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, 3:37; 182--Sheeren, Klein, dec. Mobley, Scottsbluff, 7-4; 195--Clayton, Klein, dec. Albertson, North Platte, 9-3; 220--Lyman, Lincoln East, dec. Dimmitt, North Platte, 3-0; 285--Williams, Liberty North pinned Johnson, Lincoln Southeast, 4:31.
YORK INVITATIONAL
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Kriegler, Papillion-LaVista South, dec. Lovejoy, Central City, 8-1; 113--Karlin, Beatrice, pinned Kriegler, Papillion-LaVista South, 2:14; 120--Hardy, Papillion-LaVista South, dec. Brehm, Waverly, 13-6; 126--Reinke, Beatrice, dec. Dirks, York, 6-4; 132--Canoyer, Waverly, pinned Nelson, Minden, 4:25; 138--Burbach, Central City, major dec. Greve, Waverly, 10-0; 145--Reed, Waverly, dec. Kuehn, Minden, 7-3; 152--Eggleston, Beatrice, pinned McCarty, Omaha Westside, 4:58; 160--Myers, Omaha Westside, pinned Ralston, Papillion-LaVista South, 3:20; 170--Moser, Waverly, major dec. Andres, Lincoln Pius X, 13-5; 182--Marco, Papillion-LaVista South, pinned Janda, Minden, 2:25; 195--Nelson, Beatrice, dec. Linden, York, 7-5; 220--Bohy, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Hyson, Fairbury, 3:56; 285--Kuehn, Minden, TB-1 Velde, York, 3-2.