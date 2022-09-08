Prep volleyball scores, 9/8

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Cornerstone Christian
Columbus def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21
Friend at Parkview Christian
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19
Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Burke
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17
Ralston def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17
Shelby/Rising City def. Parkview Christian, 25-5, 25-15
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Blue Hill, 25-6, 25-9
Ainsworth at CWC
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20
Alma def. Elm Creek, 25-12, 25-18, 25-14
Amherst def. Ravenna, 25-21, 29-27, 25-11
Arapahoe at Brady
Archbishop Bergan at Homer
Axtell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19
BDS at Superior
Bancroft-Rosalie at Madison
Banner County at Leyton
Battle Creek at Summerland
Bayard def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21
Beatrice at Platteview
Bennington at Omaha Gross
Boys Town at Brownell Talbot
Broken Bow at North Platte SP
Burke, SD at St. Mary's
CWC at North Central
Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 25-22, 25-15
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-13, 28-26
Centura def. Ord, 25-18, 25-18
Centura def. Wood River, 25-17, 25-22
Chadron def. Gering, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18
Columbus Scotus def. Fort Calhoun, 25-8, 25-14
Columbus Scotus def. Milford, 25-14, 25-22
Cozad def. Bertrand, 25-17, 14-25, 25-22
Cozad def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 25-18
Creighton at Wynot
Crofton def. O'Neill, 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 28-26
Cross County def. Central City, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15
David City def. Raymond Central, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
Deshler def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17
Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16
Doniphan-Trumbull at Sutton
Dorchester def. Hampton 26-24, 25-21
East Butler def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13
Elkhorn North def. Waverly, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18
Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20
Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-14, 25-23, 25-10
Elmwood-Muirdock def. Centennial, 25-22, 25-22
Fort Calhoun def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-22
Freeman at Lourdes CC
Fullerton at Burwell
Garden County def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-14
Giltner def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-21
Giltner def. Hampton, 25-7, 25-22
Gothenburg def. South Loup, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13
Grand Island CC def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-6, 25-17
Grand Island CC def. Sutton, 25-10, 25-20
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Boone Central
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-13, 25-16
Hershey def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-14, 25-16
Hi-Line at Bertrand
Holdrege at McCook
Humphrey St. Francis def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16
Johnson-Brock at Auburn
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-17, 25-20
Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-11, 25-15
Leyton def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-15
Lincoln Lutheran def. Louisville
Malcolm def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-7, 25-13
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-11, 25-19
Maywood-Hayes Center at Maxwell
McCool Junction def. Exeter-Millgian, 25-8, 25-23
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18
Meridian def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-17, 25-14
Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-12
Mitchell def. Kimball, 25-9, 25-19
Nebraska Christian def. High Plains Community, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-14
Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 25-21, 25-19
North Bend Central def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-13, 25-17, 25-8
North Central def. McLaughlin, 25-19, 25-8, 25-19
Northwest def. North Platte
Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger
Omaha Christian at Walthill
Omaha Christian at Winnebago
Omaha Concordia at DC West
Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Roncalli
Omaha Marian at Gretna
Omaha Mercy def. Plattsmouth, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12
Omaha Nation at Santee
Ord at Wood River
Osceola def. Mead, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Osmond def. Randolph, 25-22
Overton def. Cambridge
Palmyra at Johnson County Central
Papillion-La Vista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-27, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21
Papillion-La Vista def. Millard South
Pawnee City at Falls City
Paxton def. Garden County, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19
Paxton def. Minatare, 25-6, 25-8
Phillipsburg, KS at Minden
Pleasanton at Central Valley
Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-22
Potter-Dix def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-16
Randolph def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-9
Rawlins County, KS at St. Francis, KS
Red Cloud at Wilcox-Hildreth
Schuyler at West Point-Beemer
Schuyler def. Twin River, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14
Scottsbluff at Cheyenne Central, WY
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Shelby/Rising City def. Friend, 25-20, 25-20
Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-3, 25-16, 25-12
Sidney, IA def. Falls City Sacred Heart
South Sioux City at Sioux City West, IA
Southern Valley at Sutherland
Southwest def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-18
Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-12
St. Francis, KS def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-15, 25-17
Sterling def. Falls City, 15-25, 25-14, 25-16
Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-27, 25-18, 25-19
Thayer Central at Heartland
Tri County Northeast def. Osmond, 27-25, 25-16
Tri County at Fillmore Central
Twin Loup def. Arthur County, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19
Walthill at Winnebago
Wauneta-Palisade def. Rawlins County, KS, 25-17, 25-19
Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22
Weeping Water at Southern
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-22, 25-22
Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-3, 25-8
Yutan def. Brownell Talbot, 25-12, 25-21
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Northeast 3, Omaha Burke 2: The Rockets went down to the wire against the Bulldogs, and a block by Serena Heeran sealed the victory for Lincoln Northeast. With the win, the Rockets snap their four game losing streak and subsequently snapped the Bulldogs' four game winning streak.
Lincoln Southwest 3, Omaha Westside 0: Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks continued their perfect season with a sweep against the Warriors in their fourth straight away game. Lincoln Southwest moves on to 5-0 with the victory.