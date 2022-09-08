 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Ernie's in Ceresco
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/8

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Cornerstone Christian

Columbus def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21

Friend at Parkview Christian

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19

Lincoln Northeast def. Omaha Burke

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17

Ralston def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17

Shelby/Rising City def. Parkview Christian, 25-5, 25-15

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Blue Hill, 25-6, 25-9

Ainsworth at CWC

People are also reading…

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20

Alma def. Elm Creek, 25-12, 25-18, 25-14

Amherst def. Ravenna, 25-21, 29-27, 25-11

Arapahoe at Brady

Archbishop Bergan at Homer

Axtell def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19

BDS at Superior

Bancroft-Rosalie at Madison

Banner County at Leyton

Battle Creek at Summerland

Bayard def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-21

Beatrice at Platteview

Bennington at Omaha Gross

Boys Town at Brownell Talbot

Broken Bow at North Platte SP

Burke, SD at St. Mary's

CWC at North Central

Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 25-22, 25-15

Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-13, 28-26

Centura def. Ord, 25-18, 25-18

Centura def. Wood River, 25-17, 25-22

Chadron def. Gering, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Columbus Scotus def. Fort Calhoun, 25-8, 25-14

Columbus Scotus def. Milford, 25-14, 25-22

Cozad def. Bertrand, 25-17, 14-25, 25-22

Cozad def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 25-18

Creighton at Wynot

Crofton def. O'Neill, 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 28-26

Cross County def. Central City, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15

David City def. Raymond Central, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

Deshler def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17

Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16

Doniphan-Trumbull at Sutton

Dorchester def. Hampton 26-24, 25-21

East Butler def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-15, 25-21

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13

Elkhorn North def. Waverly, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18

Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20

Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-14, 25-23, 25-10

Elmwood-Muirdock def. Centennial, 25-22, 25-22

Fort Calhoun def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-22

Freeman at Lourdes CC

Fullerton at Burwell

Garden County def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-14

Giltner def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-21

Giltner def. Hampton, 25-7, 25-22

Gothenburg def. South Loup, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13

Grand Island CC def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-6, 25-17

Grand Island CC def. Sutton, 25-10, 25-20

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Boone Central

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-13, 25-16

Hershey def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-14, 25-16

Hi-Line at Bertrand

Holdrege at McCook

Humphrey St. Francis def. Plainview, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16

Johnson-Brock at Auburn

Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-17, 25-20

Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-11, 25-15

Leyton def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-15

Lincoln Lutheran def. Louisville

Malcolm def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-7, 25-13

Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-11, 25-19

Maywood-Hayes Center at Maxwell

McCool Junction def. Exeter-Millgian, 25-8, 25-23

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18

Meridian def. Exeter-Milligan, 25-17, 25-14

Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-10, 25-12

Mitchell def. Kimball, 25-9, 25-19

Nebraska Christian def. High Plains Community, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19

Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-17, 25-14

Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 25-21, 25-19

North Bend Central def. Humphrey/LHF, 25-13, 25-17, 25-8

North Central def. McLaughlin, 25-19, 25-8, 25-19

Northwest def. North Platte

Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger

Omaha Christian at Walthill

Omaha Christian at Winnebago

Omaha Concordia at DC West

Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Roncalli

Omaha Marian at Gretna

Omaha Mercy def. Plattsmouth, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12

Omaha Nation at Santee

Ord at Wood River

Osceola def. Mead, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Osmond def. Randolph, 25-22

Overton def. Cambridge

Palmyra at Johnson County Central

Papillion-La Vista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-27, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21

Papillion-La Vista def. Millard South

Pawnee City at Falls City

Paxton def. Garden County, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19

Paxton def. Minatare, 25-6, 25-8

Phillipsburg, KS at Minden

Pleasanton at Central Valley

Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 25-10, 25-22

Potter-Dix def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-16

Randolph def. Tri County Northeast, 25-23, 25-9

Rawlins County, KS at St. Francis, KS

Red Cloud at Wilcox-Hildreth

Schuyler at West Point-Beemer

Schuyler def. Twin River, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14

Scottsbluff at Cheyenne Central, WY

Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22

Shelby/Rising City def. Friend, 25-20, 25-20

Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-3, 25-16, 25-12

Sidney, IA def. Falls City Sacred Heart

South Sioux City at Sioux City West, IA

Southern Valley at Sutherland

Southwest def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-18

Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-12

St. Francis, KS def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-15, 25-17

Sterling def. Falls City, 15-25, 25-14, 25-16

Sterling def. Pawnee City, 25-27, 25-18, 25-19

Thayer Central at Heartland

Tri County Northeast def. Osmond, 27-25, 25-16

Tri County at Fillmore Central

Twin Loup def. Arthur County, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19

Walthill at Winnebago

Wauneta-Palisade def. Rawlins County, KS, 25-17, 25-19

Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22

Weeping Water at Southern

West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-22, 25-22

Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-3, 25-8

Yutan def. Brownell Talbot, 25-12, 25-21

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Northeast 3, Omaha Burke 2: The Rockets went down to the wire against the Bulldogs, and a block by Serena Heeran sealed the victory for Lincoln Northeast. With the win, the Rockets snap their four game losing streak and subsequently snapped the Bulldogs' four game winning streak.

Lincoln Southwest 3, Omaha Westside 0: Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks continued their perfect season with a sweep against the Warriors in their fourth straight away game. Lincoln Southwest moves on to 5-0 with the victory.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News