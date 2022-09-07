 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/7

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 21-25, 25-14, 19-25, 15-13

HIGHLIGHTS

Papillion-La Vista South 3, Lincoln Pius X 2: Lanie Brott led the Thunderbolts with 21 kills. Adison Markowski had 48 assists.

