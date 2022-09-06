 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/6

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Dorchester at College View

Lexington at Lincoln Northwest

Lincoln East at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian

Norfolk at Lincoln Southeast

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central at Hastings St. Cecilia

Alliance at Chadron

Amherst def. Bertrand, 25-18, 25-15, 25-12

Arcadia/Loup City at Ravenna

Arcadia/Loup City at St. Paul

Archbishop Bergan at Arlington

Arthur County def. Morrill, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18

Ashland-Greenwood at Logan View/S-S

Axtell at Overton

Axtell at S-E-M

Bayard at Banner County

Belleville-Republic County, KS at Beloit, KS

Bellevue West at Millard North

Blue Hill at Silver Lake

Boys Town at Whiting, IA

Brownell Talbot at Fort Calhoun

Burwell at St. Edward

Cambridge at North Platte SP

Cambridge def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-9, 25-10

Centennial at Sandy Creek

Chase County at Yuma, CO

Cheyenne East, WY at Scottsbluff

Columbus Lakeview at York

Conestoga at Palmyra

Cornerstone Christian at Tri County

Cozad at Hershey

Crofton at Harting CC

Cross County at BDS

David City def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-12, 25-9

Diller-Odell at Falls City SH

Doniphan-Trumbull at Superior

Elba at Heartland Lutheran

Elba at Riverside

Elgin/PJ at Niobrara/Verdigre

Elkhorn North at Bennington

Elkhorn South at Omaha Marian

Elm Creek def. Franklin, 25-20, 25-13

Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19

Exeter-Milligan def. Giltner, 25-23, 25-12

Fairbury at Thayer Central

Franklin at Southern Valley

Freeman at Wilber-Clatonia

Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-23

Garden County def. Bridgeport, 26-24, 25-11

Garden County def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-21

Gering at North Platte

Giltner at Osceola

Grand Island at Hastings

Hay Springs at Crawford

Heartland Lutheran at Elba

Heartland at Sutton

Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-19, 25-23

Hemingford def. Hay Springs, 25-18, 25-23

High Plains at Fullerton

Holdrege at Aurora

Homer at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Homer at Walthill

Howells-Dodge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-10, 25-12

Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-16, 26-24

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-9

Humphrey/LHF at Guardian Angels CC

Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 17-25, 25-13

Johnson-Brock at Pawnee City

Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 25-22, 25-11, 27-25

Kearney at Fremont

Kenesaw at Doniphan-Trumbull

Kimball at Bridgeport

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-9, 25-5

Lawrence-Nelson at Friend

Lewiston at Cornerstone Christian

Lewiston at Tri County

Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-18

Lourdes Central Catholic at HTRS

Lutheran High Northeast at Norfolk Catholic

Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Clarkson/Leigh

Madison at Wakefield

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-15

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-21

McCool Junction at Deshler

Mead def. Conestoga, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20

Milford at Fillmore Central

Millard West at Omaha Westside

Minden at Shelton

Morrill at Arthur County

Morrill at Creek Valley

Nebraska Christian at Nebraska Lutheran

Neligh-Oakdale at Elkhorn Valley

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-14, 25-13

O'Neill at Valentine

Ogallala at McCook

Omaha Benson at Omaha Westview

Omaha Buena Vista at Bellevue East

Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest

Omaha Central at Omaha North

Omaha Christian at Omaha Nation

Omaha South at Omaha Bryan

Osceola at Exeter-Milligan

Osmond at Bloomfield

Palmyra at Mead

Papillion-La Vista at Millard South

Paxton at Brady

Pender at Howells-Dodge

Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-16, 25-11

Perkins County at Hitchcock County

Perkins County at Wallace

Plainview at Creighton

Platteview at Wahoo

Plattsmouth at DC West

Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-12, 28-26, 22-25, 25-18

Ponca def. Randolph, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9

Ravenna at St. Paul

Raymond Central def. Louisville, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22

Red Cloud at Belleville-Republic County, KS

Red Cloud at Beloit, KS

Riverside at Heartland Lutheran

S-E-M at Overton

Sandhills Valley at Brady

Sandhills Valley at Paxton

Santee at Marty, SD

Shelby/Rising City at Tekamah-Herman

Sidney at Mitchell

Sioux City East, IA at South Sioux City

South Platte at Sedgwick County, CO

Southern Valley def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-20

St. Mary's at CWC

Stuart at Summerland

Stuart def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-20

Summerland at Elgin/PJ

Superior def. Kenesawm 25-14, 25-19

Syracuse at Bishop Neumann

Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-18, 26-24

Twin River at Shelby/Rising City

Wallace at Hitchcock County

Waverly at Blair

Wayne at Scotus Central Catholic

West Holt at O'Neill

West Holt at Valentine

West Point-Beemer def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-15, 25-11 (2-0)

Winnebago at Hartington-Newcastle

Winside at Wynot

Wisner-Pilger at West Point-Beemer

Wisner-Pilger def. Clarkson/Leigh, 17-25, 26-24, 25-18

Wood River at Central City

