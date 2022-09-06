Prep volleyball scores, 9/6

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Dorchester at College View
Lexington at Lincoln Northwest
Lincoln East at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian
Norfolk at Lincoln Southeast
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at Hastings St. Cecilia
Alliance at Chadron
Amherst def. Bertrand, 25-18, 25-15, 25-12
Arcadia/Loup City at Ravenna
Arcadia/Loup City at St. Paul
Archbishop Bergan at Arlington
Arthur County def. Morrill, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18
Ashland-Greenwood at Logan View/S-S
Axtell at Overton
Axtell at S-E-M
Bayard at Banner County
Belleville-Republic County, KS at Beloit, KS
Bellevue West at Millard North
Blue Hill at Silver Lake
Boys Town at Whiting, IA
Brownell Talbot at Fort Calhoun
Burwell at St. Edward
Cambridge at North Platte SP
Cambridge def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-9, 25-10
Centennial at Sandy Creek
Chase County at Yuma, CO
Cheyenne East, WY at Scottsbluff
Columbus Lakeview at York
Conestoga at Palmyra
Cornerstone Christian at Tri County
Cozad at Hershey
Crofton at Harting CC
Cross County at BDS
David City def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-12, 25-9
Diller-Odell at Falls City SH
Doniphan-Trumbull at Superior
Elba at Heartland Lutheran
Elba at Riverside
Elgin/PJ at Niobrara/Verdigre
Elkhorn North at Bennington
Elkhorn South at Omaha Marian
Elm Creek def. Franklin, 25-20, 25-13
Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19
Exeter-Milligan def. Giltner, 25-23, 25-12
Fairbury at Thayer Central
Franklin at Southern Valley
Freeman at Wilber-Clatonia
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-23
Garden County def. Bridgeport, 26-24, 25-11
Garden County def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-21
Gering at North Platte
Giltner at Osceola
Grand Island at Hastings
Hay Springs at Crawford
Heartland Lutheran at Elba
Heartland at Sutton
Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-19, 25-23
Hemingford def. Hay Springs, 25-18, 25-23
High Plains at Fullerton
Holdrege at Aurora
Homer at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Homer at Walthill
Howells-Dodge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-10, 25-12
Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-16, 26-24
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-9
Humphrey/LHF at Guardian Angels CC
Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 17-25, 25-13
Johnson-Brock at Pawnee City
Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 25-22, 25-11, 27-25
Kearney at Fremont
Kenesaw at Doniphan-Trumbull
Kimball at Bridgeport
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-9, 25-5
Lawrence-Nelson at Friend
Lewiston at Cornerstone Christian
Lewiston at Tri County
Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-18
Lourdes Central Catholic at HTRS
Lutheran High Northeast at Norfolk Catholic
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Clarkson/Leigh
Madison at Wakefield
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-15
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-21
McCool Junction at Deshler
Mead def. Conestoga, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20
Milford at Fillmore Central
Millard West at Omaha Westside
Minden at Shelton
Morrill at Arthur County
Morrill at Creek Valley
Nebraska Christian at Nebraska Lutheran
Neligh-Oakdale at Elkhorn Valley
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Dundy County Stratton, 25-14, 25-13
O'Neill at Valentine
Ogallala at McCook
Omaha Benson at Omaha Westview
Omaha Buena Vista at Bellevue East
Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest
Omaha Central at Omaha North
Omaha Christian at Omaha Nation
Omaha South at Omaha Bryan
Osceola at Exeter-Milligan
Osmond at Bloomfield
Palmyra at Mead
Papillion-La Vista at Millard South
Paxton at Brady
Pender at Howells-Dodge
Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-16, 25-11
Perkins County at Hitchcock County
Perkins County at Wallace
Plainview at Creighton
Platteview at Wahoo
Plattsmouth at DC West
Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-12, 28-26, 22-25, 25-18
Ponca def. Randolph, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9
Ravenna at St. Paul
Raymond Central def. Louisville, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22
Red Cloud at Belleville-Republic County, KS
Red Cloud at Beloit, KS
Riverside at Heartland Lutheran
S-E-M at Overton
Sandhills Valley at Brady
Sandhills Valley at Paxton
Santee at Marty, SD
Shelby/Rising City at Tekamah-Herman
Sidney at Mitchell
Sioux City East, IA at South Sioux City
South Platte at Sedgwick County, CO
Southern Valley def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-20
St. Mary's at CWC
Stuart at Summerland
Stuart def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-20
Summerland at Elgin/PJ
Superior def. Kenesawm 25-14, 25-19
Syracuse at Bishop Neumann
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-18, 26-24
Twin River at Shelby/Rising City
Wallace at Hitchcock County
Waverly at Blair
Wayne at Scotus Central Catholic
West Holt at O'Neill
West Holt at Valentine
West Point-Beemer def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-15, 25-11 (2-0)
Winnebago at Hartington-Newcastle
Winside at Wynot
Wisner-Pilger at West Point-Beemer
Wisner-Pilger def. Clarkson/Leigh, 17-25, 26-24, 25-18
Wood River at Central City