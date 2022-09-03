 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/3

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

GI Northwest def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-4, 25-15

Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-20

OTHER SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan def. Wakefield, 25-20, 26-24

Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-21

Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-18, 25-14

Columbus Lakeview def. Hartington CC, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22

DC West def. Syracuse, 22-25, 25-20, 25-10

Deshler def. Mead, 25-21, 25-19

Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-17

Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-22

Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20

Freeman def. Diller-Odell, 25-17, 25-21

Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 27-25

Guardian Angels CC def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-10

Guardian Angels CC def. Wayne, 25-23, 25-14

Guardian Angels CC def. West Point-Beemer, 25-5, 25-15

Hastings def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-18

Holdrege def. Broken Bow, 25-20, 25-19

HTRS def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 28-26

HTRS def. Wilber-Clatonia, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19

Humphrey SF def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-6, 25-12, 25-11

Johnson-Brock def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-20

Johnson-Brock def. Mead, 25-10, 25-15

Lourdes CC def. Wilber-Clatonia, 27-25, 25-17

Millard West def. Fremont, 27-25, 25-15

North Bend Central def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 25-12

GI Northwest def. Elkhorn, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17

Oakland-Craig def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 25-19

Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 25-17

Scottsbluff def. Rapid City Stevens, SD, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20

Scotus CC def. Platteview, 25-16, 26-24

Sterling def. Mead, 25-11, 25-9

Tekamah-Herman def. Wayne, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22

Wakefield def. Pender, 25-18, 26-28, 25-21

West Point-Beemer def. Wayne, 25-9, 25-17

Wilber-Clatonia def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-15

Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-23

Yutan def. East Butler, 25-11, 19-25, 25-15

Yutan def. Falls City SH, 25-19, 25-21

Yutan def. Brownell Talbot, 25-12, 25-17

