Prep volleyball scores, 9/3

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
GI Northwest def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-4, 25-15
Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-20
OTHER SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan def. Wakefield, 25-20, 26-24
Broken Bow def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-21
Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-18, 25-14
Columbus Lakeview def. Hartington CC, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22
DC West def. Syracuse, 22-25, 25-20, 25-10
Deshler def. Mead, 25-21, 25-19
Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-17
Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-22
Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20
Freeman def. Diller-Odell, 25-17, 25-21
Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 27-25
Guardian Angels CC def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-10
Guardian Angels CC def. Wayne, 25-23, 25-14
Guardian Angels CC def. West Point-Beemer, 25-5, 25-15
Hastings def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-18
Holdrege def. Broken Bow, 25-20, 25-19
HTRS def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 28-26
HTRS def. Wilber-Clatonia, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19
Humphrey SF def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-6, 25-12, 25-11
Johnson-Brock def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-20
Johnson-Brock def. Mead, 25-10, 25-15
Lourdes CC def. Wilber-Clatonia, 27-25, 25-17
Millard West def. Fremont, 27-25, 25-15
North Bend Central def. Oakland-Craig, 25-23, 25-12
GI Northwest def. Elkhorn, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17
Oakland-Craig def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 25-19
Oakland-Craig def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-20, 25-17
Scottsbluff def. Rapid City Stevens, SD, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20
Scotus CC def. Platteview, 25-16, 26-24
Sterling def. Mead, 25-11, 25-9
Tekamah-Herman def. Wayne, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22
Wakefield def. Pender, 25-18, 26-28, 25-21
West Point-Beemer def. Wayne, 25-9, 25-17
Wilber-Clatonia def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-15
Wisner-Pilger def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-23
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-11, 19-25, 25-15
Yutan def. Falls City SH, 25-19, 25-21
Yutan def. Brownell Talbot, 25-12, 25-17