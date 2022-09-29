Prep volleyball scores, 9/29

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn at Lincoln Northwest
Grand Island at Lincoln High
Lincoln Northwest at Bellevue East
Lincoln Northwest at Elkhorn
Lincoln Southwest at Millard West
Omaha Westside at Lincoln North Star
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-9
Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-20
Anselmo-Merna at Arcadia/Loup City
Aquinas at Bishop Neumann
Arapahoe at Paxton
Axtell at Cambridge
Axtell at Hoxie, KS
Battle Creek at Boone Central
Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-13
Bayard def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-19, 25-16
Beatrice at York
Blair at Arlington
Blue Hill at BDS
Blue Hill at Giltner
Boyd County at Burke, S.D.
CWC at Elkhorn Valley
Cedar Bluffs def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17
Conestoga at Yutan
Creighton at Laurel-C-C
Crofton at Wakefield
Dakota Valley, SD at Pierce
Deshler at Shelton
Diller-Odell at Dorchester
Dorchester at Meridian
Dundy Co. Stratton at Sutherland
Elgin/PJ at Battle Creek
Elgin/PJ at Boone Central
Elkhorn at Bellevue East
Elm Creek at Pleasanton
Elmwood-Murdock def. Mead, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16
Freeman at Palmyra
Freeman def. Southern, 25-21, 25-17
Fremont at Omaha Burke
Giltner at BDS
Hampton at Red Cloud
Hartington CC at Guardian Angels CC
Hartington-Newcastle at Plainview
Hastings SC def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-16, 27-25
Heartland Christian, Iowa, at College View
Heartland def. Superior, 25-23, 25-23
Heartland def. Wood River, 25-22, 25-21
Hemingford def. Bridgeport, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22
Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-16
Hershey at Valentine
Hi-Line at Elm Creek
Holdrege at Broken Bow
Mitchell def. Morrill, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22
Holdrege at Ravenna
Hoxie, Kan., at Cambridge
Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-5
Humphrey/LHF at Omaha Concordia
Johnson County Central at Pawnee City
Lewiston at Omaha Christian
Lewiston at Weeping Water
Leyton at Arthur County
Louisville at Logan View/S-S
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Oakland-Craig
Madison at Central City
Maxwell def. Dundy Co. Stratton, 25-15, 25-23
Maxwell def. Dundy Co. Stratton, 25-25, 25-23
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-21
Meridian def. Diller-Odell, 25-21, 25-18
Milford at Wilber-Clatonia
Minden at Centura
Nebraska Christian at Heartland Lutheran
Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-20
Neligh-Oakdale at Pender
Neligh-Oakdale at Tri County Northeast
Niobrara/Verdigre at Wausa
Norris def. Omaha North, 25-1, 25-7
North Bend Central at Malcolm
North Platte at Aurora
O'Neill at Ainsworth
Omaha Bryan at Fremont
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Burke
Omaha Christian at Heartland Christian, IA
Omaha Christian at Weeping Water
Omaha Mercy at Omaha Buena Vista
Omaha North at Platteview
Omaha Skutt at Benet Academy, IL
Ord at Kearney Catholic
Osmond at Stuart
Overton at Alma
Palmer at Shelby/Rising City
Paxton at Medicine Valley
Pender at Tri County Northeast
Norris def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-11
Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-13
Ponca at Dakota Valley, SD
Ponca at Pierce
Ravenna at Broken Bow
Sandy Creek at Centura
Sandy Creek at Minden
Schuyler at Clarkson/Leigh
Sedgwick County (Julesburg/Revere), CO at Perkins County
Seward def. Beatrice, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21
South Loup def. Sandhills Valley, 25-19, 25-18
Southern at Palmyra
Southwest at Alma
Southwest def. Overton, 25-23, 28-26
St. Mary's at CWC
St. Mary's def. Elkhorn Valley, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22
St. Paul at Lutheran High Northeast
Sterling at Falls City Sacred Heart
Summerland def. North Central, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12
Syracuse at Raymond Central
Thayer Central at Centennial
Twin Loup at South Loup
Twin Loup def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-19
Twin River at Central City
Twin River at Madison
Wayne at Stanton
Wilcox-Hildreth at Loomis
Winnebago at Winside
Wynot at Homer
York at Seward
HIGHLIGHTS
Seward 2, Beatrice 1: Beatrice fought off six straight match points in the third set to get to 24-21, but a late Bluejays kill dashed the Orangewomen's hopes to earn their 11th win in the month of September.