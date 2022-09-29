 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep volleyball scores, 9/29

  • 0

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn at Lincoln Northwest

Grand Island at Lincoln High

Lincoln Northwest at Bellevue East

Lincoln Northwest at Elkhorn

Lincoln Southwest at Millard West

Omaha Westside at Lincoln North Star

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-9

Amherst def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-20

Anselmo-Merna at Arcadia/Loup City

Aquinas at Bishop Neumann

Arapahoe at Paxton

Axtell at Cambridge

Axtell at Hoxie, KS

Battle Creek at Boone Central

Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-13

Bayard def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-19, 25-16

Beatrice at York

Blair at Arlington

Blue Hill at BDS

Blue Hill at Giltner

Boyd County at Burke, S.D.

CWC at Elkhorn Valley

Cedar Bluffs def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17

Conestoga at Yutan

Creighton at Laurel-C-C

Crofton at Wakefield

Dakota Valley, SD at Pierce

Deshler at Shelton

Diller-Odell at Dorchester

Dorchester at Meridian

Dundy Co. Stratton at Sutherland

Elgin/PJ at Battle Creek

Elgin/PJ at Boone Central

Elkhorn at Bellevue East

Elm Creek at Pleasanton

Elmwood-Murdock def. Mead, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16

Freeman at Palmyra

Freeman def. Southern, 25-21, 25-17

Fremont at Omaha Burke

Giltner at BDS

Hampton at Red Cloud

Hartington CC at Guardian Angels CC

Hartington-Newcastle at Plainview

Hastings SC def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-16, 27-25

Heartland Christian, Iowa, at College View

Heartland def. Superior, 25-23, 25-23

Heartland def. Wood River, 25-22, 25-21

Hemingford def. Bridgeport, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22

Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-16

Hershey at Valentine

Hi-Line at Elm Creek

Holdrege at Broken Bow

Mitchell def. Morrill, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22

Holdrege at Ravenna

Hoxie, Kan., at Cambridge

Humphrey St. Francis def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-5

Humphrey/LHF at Omaha Concordia

Johnson County Central at Pawnee City

Lewiston at Omaha Christian

Lewiston at Weeping Water

Leyton at Arthur County

Louisville at Logan View/S-S

Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Oakland-Craig

Madison at Central City

Maxwell def. Dundy Co. Stratton, 25-15, 25-23

Maxwell def. Dundy Co. Stratton, 25-25, 25-23

Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-21

Meridian def. Diller-Odell, 25-21, 25-18

Milford at Wilber-Clatonia

Minden at Centura

Nebraska Christian at Heartland Lutheran

Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska Christian, 25-21, 25-20

Neligh-Oakdale at Pender

Neligh-Oakdale at Tri County Northeast

Niobrara/Verdigre at Wausa

Norris def. Omaha North, 25-1, 25-7

North Bend Central at Malcolm

North Platte at Aurora

O'Neill at Ainsworth

Omaha Bryan at Fremont

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Burke

Omaha Christian at Heartland Christian, IA

Omaha Christian at Weeping Water

Omaha Mercy at Omaha Buena Vista

Omaha North at Platteview

Omaha Skutt at Benet Academy, IL

Ord at Kearney Catholic

Osmond at Stuart

Overton at Alma

Palmer at Shelby/Rising City

Paxton at Medicine Valley

Pender at Tri County Northeast

Norris def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-11

Pleasanton def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-13

Ponca at Dakota Valley, SD

Ponca at Pierce

Ravenna at Broken Bow

Sandy Creek at Centura

Sandy Creek at Minden

Schuyler at Clarkson/Leigh

Sedgwick County (Julesburg/Revere), CO at Perkins County

Seward def. Beatrice, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21

South Loup def. Sandhills Valley, 25-19, 25-18

Southern at Palmyra

Southwest at Alma

Southwest def. Overton, 25-23, 28-26

St. Mary's at CWC

St. Mary's def. Elkhorn Valley, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22

St. Paul at Lutheran High Northeast

Sterling at Falls City Sacred Heart

Summerland def. North Central, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12

Syracuse at Raymond Central

Thayer Central at Centennial

Twin Loup at South Loup

Twin Loup def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-19

Twin River at Central City

Twin River at Madison

Wayne at Stanton

Wilcox-Hildreth at Loomis

Winnebago at Winside

Wynot at Homer

York at Seward

HIGHLIGHTS

Seward 2, Beatrice 1: Beatrice fought off six straight match points in the third set to get to 24-21, but a late Bluejays kill dashed the Orangewomen's hopes to earn their 11th win in the month of September.

