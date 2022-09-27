Prep volleyball scores, 9/27

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney at Lincoln East
Lincoln Christian at Nebraska Christian
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-10, 25-9
Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island
Seward at Lincoln Northwest
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at Northwest
Alma at Franklin
Alma at Red Cloud
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21
Arapahoe at Loomis
Arcadia/Loup City at Burwell
Archbishop Bergan at Clarkson/Leigh
Arthur County at Sandhills/Thedford
Aurora at Lexington
Axtell def. Bertrand, 25-11, 25-13, 25-12
Bayard at Potter-Dix
Bayard at South Platte
Bennington def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14
Bishop Neumann at Guardian Angels CC
Blair at Omaha Mercy
Bloomfield at Plainview
Brady at Maywood-Hayes Center
Brady at Wallace
Cambridge def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-12
Cedar Bluffs at College View
Cedar Bluffs at Omaha Christian
Central City at St. Paul
Chase County def. Perkins County, 25-18, 25-13
Cody-Kilgore at North Central
Cody-Kilgore at Valentine
College View at Omaha Christian
Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood
Cozad at McCook
Crawford at Morrill
Crofton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20
Crofton def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 25-15
David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-13
Deshler at Heartland Lutheran
Dorchester at Sterling
East Butler at Shelby/Rising City
Edgemont, SD at Oelrichs, SD
Elba at Silver Lake
Elba def. Harvard, 25-27, 25-9, 25-20
Exeter-Milligan at Gibbon
Freeman at Falls City SH
Fremont at Norfolk
Friend at Osceola
Fullerton def. Hampton, 25-16, 24-23, 25-11
Garden County at Sutherland
Gering at Ogallala
Gordon-Rushville at Chadron
Gothenburg def. Chase County, 25-14, 25-13
Grand Island CC at Kearney Catholic
Gretna at Omaha Buena Vista
HTRS at Fairbury
Hartington CC at Battle Creek
Hartington-Newcastle at Wausa
Hastings CC def. Cross County, 25-13, 28-26
Hastings at Columbus
Hay Springs def. Edgemont, SD, 25-15, 25-19
High Plains at McCool Junction
Howells-Dodge def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-20, 25-12
Johnson Co. Central def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-11
Johnson Co. Central def. Weeping Water, 25-6, 25-7
Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell
Kenesaw at Exeter-Milligan
Kenesaw at Gibbon
Kimball at Pine Bluffs, WY
Laurel-C-C at Pierce
Leyton at Bridgeport
Louisville at Weeping Water
Madison at Howells-Dodge
Maywood-Hayes Center at Wallace
McCook at Cambridge
Mead at Yutan
Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13
Milford at Sandy Creek
Millard North def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-4, 25-7
Millard South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-7, 25-18, 25-18
Millard West at Omaha Benson
Mullen at North Platte SP
Nebraska City at Platteview
Neligh-Oakdale at Bloomfield
Neligh-Oakdale at Plainview
Niobrara/Verdigre at Boyd County
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Summerland, 25-12, 25-13
Norfolk Catholic at Lutheran Northeast
North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-14, 25-8
North Central at Valentine
Oelrichs, SD at Hay Springs
Omaha Central at Bellevue West
Omaha Marian at Bellevue East
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-16, 25-6
Omaha Nation def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-12
Omaha Roncalli at Brownell Talbot
Omaha Westside at Omaha Westview
Ord at Boone Central
Osmond at Elgin/PJ
Overton def. Giltner, 25-13, 25-10
Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-16, 25-18
Palmyra at Syracuse
Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-12, 18-25, 25-22
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Burke
Paxton at Arthur County
Paxton at Sandhills/Thedford
Pender at Humphrey/LHF
Perkins County at Gothenburg
Randolph at Creighton
Ravenna at Doniphan-Trumbull
Red Cloud at Franklin
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-9, 26-24
S-E-M def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 25-16, 25-9
Scottsbluff at Sidney
Scotus Central Catholic at Columbus Lakeview
Shelton at Giltner
Shelton def. Overton, 25-22, 9-25, 25-22
South Platte at Potter-Dix
Southern at BDS
Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS, 25-10, 25-16
Southwest def. St. Francis, KS, 25-10, 25-16
St. Edward at Riverside
Stanton at Oakland-Craig
Stanton at Tekamah-Herman
Summerland def. Boyd county, 25-15, 25-12
Sutton at Fillmore Central
Syracuse def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-14, 25-12
Tekamah-Herman at Oakland-Craig
Thayer Central def. David City, 25-18, 25-18
Tri County Northeast at Ponca
Wahoo at Malcolm
Wakefield at Hartington-Newcastle
Wakefield def. Wausa, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22
Walthill at Winnebago
Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 25-21, 25-12, 25-9
West Holt at Elkhorn Valley
West Point-Beemer at Wayne
Wilcox-Hildreth at Harvard
Wilcox-Hildreth at Silver Lake
Wisner-Pilger def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-11
Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-3
Wynot at Ponca
Wynot at Tri County Northeast
York at Crete