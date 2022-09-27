 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/27

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney at Lincoln East

Lincoln Christian at Nebraska Christian

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-10, 25-9

Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island

Seward at Lincoln Northwest

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central at Northwest

Alma at Franklin

Alma at Red Cloud

Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-13, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21

Arapahoe at Loomis

Arcadia/Loup City at Burwell

Archbishop Bergan at Clarkson/Leigh

Arthur County at Sandhills/Thedford

Aurora at Lexington

Axtell def. Bertrand, 25-11, 25-13, 25-12

Bayard at Potter-Dix

Bayard at South Platte

Bennington def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14

Bishop Neumann at Guardian Angels CC

Blair at Omaha Mercy

Bloomfield at Plainview

Brady at Maywood-Hayes Center

Brady at Wallace

Cambridge def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-12

Cedar Bluffs at College View

Central City at St. Paul

Chase County def. Perkins County, 25-18, 25-13

Cody-Kilgore at North Central

Cody-Kilgore at Valentine

Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood

Cozad at McCook

Crawford at Morrill

Crofton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20

Crofton def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 25-15

David City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-13

Deshler at Heartland Lutheran

Dorchester at Sterling

East Butler at Shelby/Rising City

Edgemont, SD at Oelrichs, SD

Elba at Silver Lake

Elba def. Harvard, 25-27, 25-9, 25-20

Exeter-Milligan at Gibbon

Freeman at Falls City SH

Fremont at Norfolk

Friend at Osceola

Fullerton def. Hampton, 25-16, 24-23, 25-11

Garden County at Sutherland

Gering at Ogallala

Gordon-Rushville at Chadron

Gothenburg def. Chase County, 25-14, 25-13

Grand Island CC at Kearney Catholic

Gretna at Omaha Buena Vista

HTRS at Fairbury

Hartington CC at Battle Creek

Hartington-Newcastle at Wausa

Hastings CC def. Cross County, 25-13, 28-26

Hastings at Columbus

Hay Springs def. Edgemont, SD, 25-15, 25-19

High Plains at McCool Junction

Howells-Dodge def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-20, 25-12

Johnson Co. Central def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-11

Johnson Co. Central def. Weeping Water, 25-6, 25-7

Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell

Kenesaw at Exeter-Milligan

Kenesaw at Gibbon

Kimball at Pine Bluffs, WY

Laurel-C-C at Pierce

Leyton at Bridgeport

Madison at Howells-Dodge

Maywood-Hayes Center at Wallace

McCook at Cambridge

Mead at Yutan

Meridian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13

Milford at Sandy Creek

Millard North def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-4, 25-7

Millard South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-7, 25-18, 25-18

Millard West at Omaha Benson

Mullen at North Platte SP

Nebraska City at Platteview

Neligh-Oakdale at Bloomfield

Niobrara/Verdigre at Boyd County

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Summerland, 25-12, 25-13

Norfolk Catholic at Lutheran Northeast

North Bend Central def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-14, 25-8

North Central at Valentine

Omaha Central at Bellevue West

Omaha Marian at Bellevue East

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-16, 25-6

Omaha Nation def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-12

Omaha Roncalli at Brownell Talbot

Omaha Westside at Omaha Westview

Ord at Boone Central

Osmond at Elgin/PJ

Overton def. Giltner, 25-13, 25-10

Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-16, 25-18

Palmyra at Syracuse

Palmyra def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-12, 18-25, 25-22

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Burke

Paxton at Arthur County

Pender at Humphrey/LHF

Perkins County at Gothenburg

Randolph at Creighton

Ravenna at Doniphan-Trumbull

Red Cloud at Franklin

Riverside def. Palmer, 25-9, 26-24

S-E-M def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 25-16, 25-9

Scottsbluff at Sidney

Scotus Central Catholic at Columbus Lakeview

Shelton at Giltner

Shelton def. Overton, 25-22, 9-25, 25-22

Southern at BDS

Southwest def. Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS, 25-10, 25-16

Southwest def. St. Francis, KS, 25-10, 25-16

Stanton at Oakland-Craig

Stanton at Tekamah-Herman

Summerland def. Boyd county, 25-15, 25-12

Sutton at Fillmore Central

Syracuse def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-14, 25-12

Thayer Central def. David City, 25-18, 25-18

Tri County Northeast at Ponca

Wahoo at Malcolm

Wakefield at Hartington-Newcastle

Wakefield def. Wausa, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22

Wauneta-Palisade def. Dundy Co.-Stratton, 25-21, 25-12, 25-9

West Holt at Elkhorn Valley

West Point-Beemer at Wayne

Wilcox-Hildreth at Harvard

Wisner-Pilger def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-11

Wisner-Pilger def. Madison, 25-7, 25-3

Wynot at Ponca

York at Crete

Husker News