Prep volleyball scores, 9/26

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian vs. Whiting, Iowa
OTHER SCHOOLS
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Iowa def. Omaha Northwest, 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-5
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-8, 25-10
Falls City def. Horton, KS, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15
Homer def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15
Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Gross, 25-13, 25-10
Omaha Duchesne def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-13
Pender def. Winside, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17
South Sioux City def. Omaha Gross, 25-22, 25-19
People are also reading…
St. Mary's def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-13, 25-14
Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 25-14
Stuart def. St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-22
Tri County def. Friend, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12