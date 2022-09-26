 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball scores, 9/26

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian vs. Whiting, Iowa

OTHER SCHOOLS

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Iowa def. Omaha Northwest, 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-5

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-8, 25-10

Falls City def. Horton, KS, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15

Homer def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15

Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Gross, 25-13, 25-10

Omaha Duchesne def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-13

Pender def. Winside, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17

South Sioux City def. Omaha Gross, 25-22, 25-19

St. Mary's def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-13, 25-14

Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 25-14

Stuart def. St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-22

Tri County def. Friend, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12

