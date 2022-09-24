Prep volleyball scores, 9/24

Volleyball
CITY SCHOOLS
ALLISON WESTON INVITATIONAL
Lincoln Southwest def. Papillon-La Vista South, 27-25, 25-22
Millard West def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16
Omaha Burke def. Des Moines, IA, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20
Omaha Duchesne def. Des Moines, IA, 25-19, 25-12
Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Burke, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 9-25, 25-23, 25-18
Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln East, 25-20, 25-22
Papillion-La Vista def. Millard West, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23
Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-17, 25-16
AURORA INVITATIONAL
Aurora def. Kearney Catholic, 25-19, 25-11, 26-28
Bennington def. Aurora, 25-14, 25-23
Bennington def. Columbus Lakeview, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14
Bennington def. Waverly, 25-19, 15-25, 25-19
Columbus Lakeview def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 25-21
Columbus Lakeview def. Sidney, 25-16, 25-19
Kearney Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24
Lincoln Christian def. Crete, 24-26, 25-20, 25-20
Sidney def. Aurora, 25-17, 25-20
Sidney def. Crete, 25-19, 25-23
Waverly def. Kearney Catholic, 25-11, 25-21
Waverly def. Crete, 25-11, 25-18
LINCOLN PIUS X INVITATIONAL
Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-12
Elkhorn North def. Millard North, 25-14, 25-21
Millard North def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 25-22
Norris def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-20
Norris def. Platte County, Mo., 20-25, 25-14, 25-14
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central def. Broken Bow, 25-11, 25-15
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-12, 25-15
Amherst def. Hastings, 25-22, 25-18
Amherst def. Platteview, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17
Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-7, 25-16
Arcadia/Loup City def. Mullen, 25-10, 25-10
Arcadia/Loup City def. North Central, 25-21, 25-22
Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 20-25, 25-11, 25-22
Battle Creek def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-16, 25-18
Bayard def. Pine Bluffs, WY, 25-20, 25-18
Bertrand def. Kenesaw, 28-26, 25-20
Bishop Neumann def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-16
Bishop Neumann def. Blair, 25-17, 25-16
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-12, 25-15
Blair def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-20
Broken Bow def. Superior, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19
Centura def. Boone Central 25-14, 25-16
Chase County def. North Platte SP, 25-16, 25-20
Chase County def. South Loup, 25-18, 25-21
Clarkson/Leigh def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-9
Clarkson/Leigh def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-11
Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-16, 25-15
Columbus def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-10
David City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 25-23
David City def. Twin River, 25-5, 25-7
DC West def. Johnson County Central, 25-14, 20-25, 25-19
DC West def. Louisville, 25-8, 25-4
DC West def. Omaha Mercy, 26-24, 25-10
Deshler def. Silver Lake, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21
Diller-Odell def. Pawnee City, 25-8, 25-18
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gering, 25-21, 12-25, 25-19
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Superior, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23
Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-18
Dorchester def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-16, 27-25
Dorchester def. Parkview Christian, 25-7, 25-14
Elkhorn def. Amherst, 25-21, 25-18
Elkhorn def. Columbus, 27-25, 25-19
Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-8, 25-19
Elkhorn def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-18
Falls City def. Heartland, 25-14, 25-15
Falls City def. Southern, 25-18, 25-18
Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-18
Gordon-Rushville def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-21
Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 25-9, 25-12
Grand Island CC def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-9
Grand Island CC def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-9
Grand Island CC def. Minden, 25-21, 25-18
Hampton def. Mead, 25-14, 25-23
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Holdrege, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff, 26-28, 25-21, 25-12
Hemingford def. Mitchell, 25-19, 25-19
Heritage Christian Academy, KS def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-17
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-10
Humphrey St. Francis def. Summerland, 25-15, 25-21
Johnson Co.-Central def. Auburn, 25-19, 25-17
Johnson Co.-Central def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-19
Laurel-C-C def. Madison, 25-18, 25-15
Malcolm def. Adams Central, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14
Malcolm def. Centura, 25-17, 25-19
Malcolm def. Gering, 25-16, 25-18
Minden def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-12, 25-21
Nebraska Christian def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-22, 25-15
Nebraska City def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-18, 25-10
North Bend Central def. Aquinas, 25-10, 25-13
North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-14, 25-9
North Bend Central def. David City, 25-12, 25-10
Oakland-Craig def. Boyd County, 25-12, 25-12
Oakland-Craig def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-14, 25-10
Omaha Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-21
Omaha Mercy def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-22
Omaha Roncalli def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-16
Overton def. Chase County, 25-18, 25-21
Palmyra def. Friend, 25-9, 25-14
Palmyra def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-22
Pawnee City def. Axtell, KS, 25-8, 12-25, 25-18
Perkins County def. Morrill, 15-25, 25-17, 25-21
Pierce def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-11
Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-21, 25-20
Pleasanton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 25-20
Potter-Dix def. Morrill, 25-16, 26-28, 25-16
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-22, 25-15
Southern def. Heartland, 25-19, 26-24
Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-10
Southwest def. South Loup, 25-12, 25-14
Summerland def. Laurel-C-C, 25-23, 25-18
Superior def. Boone Central 25-20, 25-15
S-E-M def. Nebraska Christian, 25-22, 25-22
S-E-M def. North Central, 25-14, 25-23
Thayer Central def. Heartland, 18-25, 26-24, 25-14
Wayne def. CWC, 25-14, 25-8
Wilber-Clatonia def. Friend, 25-15, 25-14
Wisner-Pilger def. CWC, 25-6, 25-12