Prep volleyball scores, 9/24

Volleyball

CITY SCHOOLS

ALLISON WESTON INVITATIONAL

Lincoln Southwest def. Papillon-La Vista South, 27-25, 25-22

Millard West def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16

Omaha Burke def. Des Moines, IA, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20

Omaha Duchesne def. Des Moines, IA, 25-19, 25-12

Omaha Duchesne def. Omaha Burke, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 9-25, 25-23, 25-18

Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln East, 25-20, 25-22

Papillion-La Vista def. Millard West, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23

Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha Westside, 25-17, 25-16

AURORA INVITATIONAL

Aurora def. Kearney Catholic, 25-19, 25-11, 26-28

Bennington def. Aurora, 25-14, 25-23

Bennington def. Columbus Lakeview, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14

Bennington def. Waverly, 25-19, 15-25, 25-19

Columbus Lakeview def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 25-21

Columbus Lakeview def. Sidney, 25-16, 25-19

Kearney Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24

Lincoln Christian def. Crete, 24-26, 25-20, 25-20

Sidney def. Aurora, 25-17, 25-20

Sidney def. Crete, 25-19, 25-23

Waverly def. Kearney Catholic, 25-11, 25-21

Waverly def. Crete, 25-11, 25-18

LINCOLN PIUS X INVITATIONAL

Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-18, 25-12

Elkhorn North def. Millard North, 25-14, 25-21

Millard North def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 25-22

Norris def. Lincoln High, 25-13, 25-20

Norris def. Platte County, Mo., 20-25, 25-14, 25-14

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central def. Broken Bow, 25-11, 25-15

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-12, 25-15

Amherst def. Hastings, 25-22, 25-18

Amherst def. Platteview, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17

Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-7, 25-16

Arcadia/Loup City def. Mullen, 25-10, 25-10

Arcadia/Loup City def. North Central, 25-21, 25-22

Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 20-25, 25-11, 25-22

Battle Creek def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-16, 25-18

Bayard def. Pine Bluffs, WY, 25-20, 25-18

Bertrand def. Kenesaw, 28-26, 25-20

Bishop Neumann def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-16

Bishop Neumann def. Blair, 25-17, 25-16

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-12, 25-15

Blair def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-20

Broken Bow def. Superior, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19

Centura def. Boone Central 25-14, 25-16

Chase County def. North Platte SP, 25-16, 25-20

Chase County def. South Loup, 25-18, 25-21

Clarkson/Leigh def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-9

Clarkson/Leigh def. Hampton, 25-17, 25-11

Clarkson/Leigh def. Mead, 25-16, 25-15

Columbus def. Lexington, 25-10, 25-10

David City def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-19, 25-23

David City def. Twin River, 25-5, 25-7

DC West def. Johnson County Central, 25-14, 20-25, 25-19

DC West def. Louisville, 25-8, 25-4

DC West def. Omaha Mercy, 26-24, 25-10

Deshler def. Silver Lake, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21

Diller-Odell def. Pawnee City, 25-8, 25-18

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gering, 25-21, 12-25, 25-19

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Superior, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23

Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-18

Dorchester def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-16, 27-25

Dorchester def. Parkview Christian, 25-7, 25-14

Elkhorn def. Amherst, 25-21, 25-18

Elkhorn def. Columbus, 27-25, 25-19

Elkhorn Valley def. Boyd County, 25-8, 25-19

Elkhorn def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-18

Falls City def. Heartland, 25-14, 25-15

Falls City def. Southern, 25-18, 25-18

Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-18

Gordon-Rushville def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-21

Gothenburg def. Ainsworth, 25-9, 25-12

Grand Island CC def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-9

Grand Island CC def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-9

Grand Island CC def. Minden, 25-21, 25-18

Hampton def. Mead, 25-14, 25-23

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Holdrege, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Scottsbluff, 26-28, 25-21, 25-12

Hemingford def. Mitchell, 25-19, 25-19

Heritage Christian Academy, KS def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-17

Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-10

Humphrey St. Francis def. Summerland, 25-15, 25-21

Johnson Co.-Central def. Auburn, 25-19, 25-17

Johnson Co.-Central def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-19

Laurel-C-C def. Madison, 25-18, 25-15

Malcolm def. Adams Central, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14

Malcolm def. Centura, 25-17, 25-19

Malcolm def. Gering, 25-16, 25-18

Minden def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-12, 25-21

Nebraska Christian def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-22, 25-15

Nebraska City def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-18, 25-10

North Bend Central def. Aquinas, 25-10, 25-13

North Bend Central def. Central City, 25-14, 25-9

North Bend Central def. David City, 25-12, 25-10

Oakland-Craig def. Boyd County, 25-12, 25-12

Oakland-Craig def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-14, 25-10

Omaha Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-21

Omaha Mercy def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-22

Omaha Roncalli def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-16

Overton def. Chase County, 25-18, 25-21

Palmyra def. Friend, 25-9, 25-14

Palmyra def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-22

Pawnee City def. Axtell, KS, 25-8, 12-25, 25-18

Perkins County def. Morrill, 15-25, 25-17, 25-21

Pierce def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-11

Pleasanton def. Bertrand, 25-21, 25-20

Pleasanton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 25-20

Potter-Dix def. Morrill, 25-16, 26-28, 25-16

Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-22, 25-15

Southern def. Heartland, 25-19, 26-24

Southwest def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-10

Southwest def. South Loup, 25-12, 25-14

Summerland def. Laurel-C-C, 25-23, 25-18

Superior def. Boone Central 25-20, 25-15

S-E-M def. Nebraska Christian, 25-22, 25-22

S-E-M def. North Central, 25-14, 25-23

Thayer Central def. Heartland, 18-25, 26-24, 25-14

Wayne def. CWC, 25-14, 25-8

Wilber-Clatonia def. Friend, 25-15, 25-14

Wisner-Pilger def. CWC, 25-6, 25-12

